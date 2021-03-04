Android's useful new features

Transcript
[MUSIC] Android is getting some updates that are centered around making things better. [MUSIC] Let's start with scheduling messages. You ever write a text and then you realize you should probably send it at a different time? Google's added the ability to write a text now and send it later in its Messages app. Here's how it will work. Just write whatever you want, then press and hold the send button. A little menu will pop up. From there, you can schedule when the message will be sent. This feature is rolling out now two phones running Android 7 and higher. Just download the latest version of the Messages app. For some perspective, Android seven came out in 2016. The latest version of Android at the time of this recording is Android 11. Then there is password checkup, which lets you know if your password has been previously exposed and what to do about it. That means you don't need to be on top of all the news about what sites got hacked and worry about what to do next. Your Android phone has your back. Password checkup is being integrated into devices running Android nine and higher. Google Assistant is also supposed to be better when it comes to hands free use. If your Android is locked or across the room. You can do things like set an alarm, play music, send a text, or make a call. How did you work before the update? Well, usually you'd say a command assistant would say to you, well, you need to unlock your phone before we carry out your orders. Then you'd say hey, Assistant, if I wanted to have the device in my hands, I could have made that happen. Now I have to get up. Well, with the update, you don't have to bother with that conversation. Google says to get the most out of assistant when the phone is locked, then you should head to the settings menu in assistant. When you're there, turn on lockscreen personal results. Google also updated TalkBack, that's the screen reader. For those who have trouble seeing or are blind, you can tap swipe and scroll to interact with TalkBack. On top of that, users can customize how they interact with talkback by adding or removing options in the talkback menu or reading controls. gestures can also be reassigned. In a blog post Google said that it worked closely with people in the blind and low vision community to develop easy to remember gestures. Let's move on to Android Auto. You'll have the ability to customize the wallpaper and add shortcuts on the launch screen. You can use shortcuts for things like, adjusting a nest thermostat, or have a dedicated button for your favorite contact. On wider screens, you'll be able to have a split screen view with Google Maps and media controls. There's even the option to activate games like trivia and jeopardy. These new features are coming to phones running Android 6 and higher. And Google Maps dark theme is rolling out worldwide right now. As rollouts go I have yet to get any of these features on my phone. I look forward to trying them out for myself. I'm Zack tar, you're my favorite audience and I will see you online.

