Android P has features to curb smartphone addiction

CNET News Video
Android P has features to curb smartphone addictionAt Google I/O, Google shows new features in Android P that the company hopes will help curb smartphone addiction, including a dashboard that shows usage of apps and time spent.
Transcript
Helping people with their digital well-being is more important to us than ever. People tell us a lot of the time they spend on their phone is really useful, but some of it they wish they'd spent on other things. In fact, we found over 70% of people want more help striking this balance, so we've been working hard. To add key capabilities right into Android to help people find the balance with technology that they're looking for. One of the first things we focused on was helping you understand your habits. Android P will show you a dashboard of how you're spending time on your device. As you saw earlier, you can see how much time you spent in apps, How many times you've unlocked your device today, and how many notifications you've received. And, you can drill down on any of these things. For example, here's my Gmail data from Saturday, and when I saw this it did make me wonder whether I should have been on my email all weekend, but that's kind of the point of the Dashboard. Now, when you're engaging is one part of understanding. But what you are engaging within apps is equally important. If you like watching tv catching up on your favorite shows at the end of a long day can feel pretty good. But watching an infomercial might leave you wondering why you didn't do something else instead. Many developers call this concept meaningful engage And we've been working closely with many of our development partners who share the goal of helping people use technology in healthy ways. So in Android P, developers can link to more detailed breakdowns of how you're spending time in their app from this new dashboard. For example, Youtube will be adding a deep link where you can see total watch time across mobile And desktop, and access many of the helpful tools that, [UNKNOWN] Shared earlier. Now understanding is a good start but Android P also gives you controls to help you manage how and when you spend time on your phone. Maybe you have an app that you love but you're spending more time in it than you realize. Android P lets you set time limits on apps and will nudge you when you're close to your limit that it's time to do something else. And for the rest of the day, that app icon is grayed out to remind you of your goal. People have also told us they struggle to be fully present for the dinner that they're at or the meeting that they're attending. Because the notifications we get from their device can be destructive. And it's too tempting to resist. And come on, we've all been there. So we are making improvements to do not disturb mode. To silence not just the phone calls and texts but also the visual interruptions that pop up on your screen. To make Do Not Disturb even easier to use, we've created a new gesture, that we've affectionately code named, Shush. If you turn your phone over on the table, it automatically enters Do Not Disturb, so you can focus on being present. No pings, vibrations, or other destructions. [APPLAUSE]