Android Oreo has arrived

Android Oreo has arrivedDuring the solar eclipse, Android unveiled its new operating system at a viewing party in Manhattan. We went and checked it out.
5, 4, 3, 2, 1. [MUSIC] It's official, Androids latest version is named Oreo. Google unveiled the secret name behind Android O on Thursday timed right with the solar eclipse during an event in New York. Right after the eclipse hit its peak, the newest Android statue opened up to reveal a caped Oreo. Oreo will be bringing along some sweet updates with it like faster speed, better battery life and more security It will also be when it gets new features like picture and picture, and improved copy and paste and better notifications. And if you want an app asap, there's a new feature called instaapp that lets you access a fair-bones version of it without having to download it. If you miss Android's blob emojis, then Oreo isn't for you. There's a whole new set of emojis coming in, and it spells the end for Google's old blob icons. Android Oreo's expected to roll out on all compatible devices before the end of 2017, but there's no specific date yet on when users will get the update. For more information, be sure to check out CNET.com. [MUSIC] [MUSIC]