Android 10: Tips and tricks

Android 10 launched in September for pixel phones, but now it is best features are finally finding their way on to Samsung phones.
These are our favourite features we think you should know about Google flirted with navigation by gestures in the past.
But it wasn't until Android 10 that is finally realized.
Just search the settings to find gesture navigation.
And you can tap and swipe to move around instead of relying on traditional Android buttons.
Android 10 has a new feature that lets you create QR codes for your Wi-Fi network or scan one to join a Wi-Fi network.
To use this feature, go to network settings, select your Wi Fi network, and then tap the share button with a small QR code just above it to create a sharable QR code.
Another cool feature is the ability to undo an app removal.
Now you have a few seconds after you remove an app to undo the change.
You'll find the button along the bottom of the screen.
Tap it and you'll be back to where you started.
Android 10 now has added more granular control over how an app can use location information.
You now have the option of letting an app access your location info.
Only while you're actively using the app.
With Android 10, there's now a dedicated Privacy section in the Settings app.
The new section makes it easier to discover and revoke permissions for specific apps.
Now you can see which apps have access to what data on your device, all in one section on your phone.
Here's a feature you might like, better notification controls.
When you long press an alert, you're now given two options, Alerting and Silent.
You can further [UNKNOWN] notifications by going into the Settings.
In Android 10, you're going to also wanna try live caption.
To activate it, play a video and then press a volume button.
The volume slider shows up with a caption button, just tap it and you're ready to go.
If you want more information about Android 10, head to CNET.com.
