Android 10: Tips and tricks

Transcript
[MUSIC] Android 10 launched in September for pixel phones, but now it is best features are finally finding their way on to Samsung phones. These are our favourite features we think you should know about Google flirted with navigation by gestures in the past. But it wasn't until Android 10 that is finally realized. Just search the settings to find gesture navigation. And you can tap and swipe to move around instead of relying on traditional Android buttons. Android 10 has a new feature that lets you create QR codes for your Wi-Fi network or scan one to join a Wi-Fi network. To use this feature, go to network settings, select your Wi Fi network, and then tap the share button with a small QR code just above it to create a sharable QR code. Another cool feature is the ability to undo an app removal. Now you have a few seconds after you remove an app to undo the change. You'll find the button along the bottom of the screen. Tap it and you'll be back to where you started. Android 10 now has added more granular control over how an app can use location information. You now have the option of letting an app access your location info. Only while you're actively using the app. With Android 10, there's now a dedicated Privacy section in the Settings app. The new section makes it easier to discover and revoke permissions for specific apps. Now you can see which apps have access to what data on your device, all in one section on your phone. Here's a feature you might like, better notification controls. When you long press an alert, you're now given two options, Alerting and Silent. You can further [UNKNOWN] notifications by going into the Settings. In Android 10, you're going to also wanna try live caption. To activate it, play a video and then press a volume button. The volume slider shows up with a caption button, just tap it and you're ready to go. If you want more information about Android 10, head to CNET.com. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

83 episodes

Alphabet City

83 episodes

CNET Top 5

848 episodes

The Daily Charge

958 episodes

What the Future

335 episodes

Tech Today

1130 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Tech companies adopt online child protection guidelines, but not on encryption

2:42

We got our hands on a prototype phone with a rollable display

10:13

The Galaxy S20 is coming, but here are the best deals

11:58

Decoding the Galaxy S20's different 5G combinations (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

7:04

AT&T TV is the DirecTV replacement no one asked for (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

6:46

Coronavirus and COVID-19 explained

5:50

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The iPhone 12 will be a huge upgrade

4:43

Coronavirus and COVID-19 explained

5:50

Comparing high-end phones and their excellent cameras

1:16

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are significantly improved

8:00

Goodyear's concept ReCharge tire would never get a flat

3:01

Things you should never, ever Google

1:41

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are significantly improved

8:00

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is utterly spectacular

3:14

AT&T TV goes nationwide, but for many it's still not worth it

3:13

Galaxy S20 Ultra's high-octane camera has the wow factor

10:02

LG V60 hands-on: A Galaxy S20 alternative with a dual screen

3:24

UE Hyperboom is built to party

1:58

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone

5:08

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41