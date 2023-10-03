Amerisleep vs. Casper: Foam Mattress Comparison 7:55 Watch Now

Amerisleep vs. Casper: Foam Mattress Comparison

Oct 3, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: The a S three mattress from Ameri Sleep or the Casper original two ultra popular beds from popular brands, but which one's right for you? We're going to talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet and in today's video we have a head-to-head comparison between the AS three and the Casper original. Both Ameri Sleep and Casper do make several different mattresses. We'll talk about maybe one or two of them in this video, but we're going to be focusing on the most popular beds [00:00:30] for this comparison. We're going to talk about how these beds are similar. There's a couple big things we need to cover and then talk about their key differences and figure out which one you should think about getting. If that sounds good and you find this video helpful, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and there'll be a lot of information in the description to help you out with your online mattress search, including discounts we can find to bring the prices of the mattresses down. Speaker 1: Let's just kick off the comparison by quickly. We're going through the policy information. This is stuff like shipping returns, trial appears and warranties. We're going to throw 'em up on screens. You can read them. They're going to be virtually identical aside from the [00:01:00] fact that Ameris sleep comes with an extra 10 years tacked onto the warranty. Now, most warranties do have the same amount of protection in the first 10 years, and then after year 10, the warranty kind of lowers the amount of protection that you get. So we'll try and lay more information about the warranties down below in the description. I don't think an extra 10 years on the warranty is really a reason to pick one bed over the other because there's way more important things that we'll cover later in the video. Let's now talk about the subject of firmness, which is the main thing that the Ameri sleep as three and the Casper [00:01:30] original have in common. Speaker 1: In our testing, we rated them both to be around a flat medium on our firma scale, which means they're both going to be very accommodating for pretty much all sleeper types, back, stomach, side, and combination. A medium firmus level is especially popular for combo sleepers who might spend a good portion of the night on their back and then switch to their side. And for couples who maybe can't quite agree on a specific firmus level, a medium might not be perfect for everyone, but generally people are able to get by on it. You do have other firmness options available from their respective brands. You have a bit more variety with [00:02:00] Ameri Sleep though, so Ameris Sleep has their AS 1, 2, 3, 4, and five. The AS three sits right in the middle and the As one and two we're going to be noticeably firmer with the AS four and five being noticeably softer. Speaker 1: With Casper, you don't really have much that goes firmer than a medium. I think the new the Casper mattress is slightly firmer than the Casper original. However, you do have a softer option available with the Casper Nova Hybrid. So with these two beds specifically, they're both around a medium. You have more available options with the brand Ameri sleep though, so that's something to keep in mind when you're looking at these two [00:02:30] brands. One other minor thing these beds have in common is that they're both available in all foam versions and hybrid versions. Basically with the hybrid versions, they sub out the dent support foam for pocketed coils. If you're on the Ameris sleep website and you go to the AS three, you'll have the option just to click on hybrid model and the price go up a little bit. We'll talk about pricing a little more later in the video on Casper's website, they have the original and the original hybrid under separate pages, but it's virtually the same mattress just with coils instead of foam. Speaker 1: Let's get into the key differences now and we're [00:03:00] going to start with the overall construction and feel of the Ameris Sleep Ass three and the Casper original. These are both three layer mattresses, whether you get the hybrid version or the all foam version and their construction is kind of similar with some key differences. So on the original Casper mattress you have whatever support layer you choose, whether it be coils or foam. Then you have a transition layer of zone support memory foam. This layer is here to give some additional pressure relief to the mattress and function as a transition layer between the support layer and the top comfort layer. Having a transition [00:03:30] layer basically make sure that you only feel the support from that layer, not really the layer itself because laying directly on coils or support foam is not all that comfortable. And then you have the primary comfort layer of the Casper original mattress, which is what they call a Casper signature foam. Speaker 1: This stuff is pretty nice in that it strikes a nice balance between pressure leaf comfort and support. It doesn't really behave like a memory foam. That's what the memory foam layer underneath it is for. It's pretty responsive, yet it does conform to your body shape pretty nicely. This is kind of what we like to [00:04:00] call just your basic soft neutral foam, and when we say neutral, it means it doesn't really have a distinctive feel one way or the other, and that really describes the feel of the cast original mattress itself, just a soft neutral feel. The vast majority of people who try out a mattress from Casper, including the original, just think it's generally pretty comfortable. They think it's pretty nice. It might not be exactly what you're looking for if you have a very specific feel in mind for your next mattress, like a dense sink in memory foam or a super responsive like latex or pelo top mattress. Speaker 1: It's just something most people like. [00:04:30] I really like it and I think you probably will too. And I mentioned the memory foam layer is actually zone support. Basically that means the bed is divided into separate sections with slightly varying levels of firmness to give you more support where you need it and more pressure relief where you need it. It's much more sophisticated on some of the more higher end mattresses from Casper, like the Casper Nova and the Casper wave on this. You're not really going to notice it all that much, but I think it's nicer to have it than to not have it. Let's see. Over to start talking about the construction of the Ameri sleep ass three, which is pretty similar to the Casper original. It's still three layers. You have whatever support [00:05:00] layer, you choose foam or coils, and then you have a transition layer of a more responsive foam, and then the top layer is what they call BioPure memory foam. Speaker 1: Now, the BioPure memory foam is actually a bit different than a traditional memory foam in that it's more responsive, so when you lay down on it, you'll still get that memory foam sensation, you'll sink into it and it will conform to your body shape, but when you lead pressure from it, it snaps back into its original shape more quickly than a more traditional memory foam. It won't be quite as responsive as say the Casper signature foam, but more so than [00:05:30] a regular old memory foam. So I would describe the feel of the Ameri sleep as three to be more of a responsive memory foam. You know that memory foam is there, but it's not quite as dense and sink in as say a nectar or a Tempur-Pedic mattress kind of has a nice balance. There are some folks out there who have slept on a more traditional memory foam mattress who report feeling kind of stuck in the mattress. Speaker 1: Some people actually really like that, others don't. I think this mattress and pretty much all the beds from Ameri Sleep managed to have that memory foam feel without having stuck feeling either. So I'd probably say the Casper originals [00:06:00] maybe a bit more universally comfortable, but I think the Ameri Sleep mattress is really comfortable as well. I like them both quite a lot. And then let's move over to the subject of pricing. And this is actually kind of tough because I'm recording this around Labor Day and brands are starting to do their Labor Day holidays, but I think most of the time the Casper mattress will be a hair more affordable than the Ameri sleep ass three. If we're just looking at the MSPs of the all foam models, you're looking at about 1750 for the ass three and then about 1300 for the Casper [00:06:30] original Ameris sleep is more consistent with their discounts year round. Speaker 1: Casper generally saves their big discounts for major holidays like Labor Day, so once you factor in discounts right now as I'm recording this video, the Amer sleep ass three comes in around 1300 bucks and the Casper original comes in at around a thousand most of the year though I think that price gap might be a little bit smaller, but you should still be saving a little bit of money going with the Casper original. And I think the price gap for the hybrids will be virtually the same. You'll just be spending a little bit more for either hybrid version of these beds. So make sure you look down [00:07:00] below in the description for what's current on these beds. Prices do change pretty frequently. It's really hard to keep track. We watch these prices constantly, so make sure you look down there and that leaves us with the question, who should think about picking up the e s three and who should think about picking up the Casper original? Speaker 1: I think this is a pretty darn easy question to answer because they're both roughly at the same furnace level. They both come with hybrid Andum options and they're both in the same ballpark when it comes to price. So it really comes down to your field preference. Do you want just a soft neutral field that should be generally accommodating? You should probably really enjoy it, or [00:07:30] one that has more of a responsive memory foam feel. If you know like memory foam, I think embarrassed Sleep probably makes more sense, but if you just want a comfy foam mattress, I think the Casper original makes more sense. But let us know what you think. Time of the comments. We'd love to get your thoughts, and again, we have lots of information in the description to help you with your online mattress search, including discounts. Just make sure you take a look. If you found this video helpfully interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel, but it's going to do it for me. This is Own A Scene at Home. I'll see you in the next one.