AMD's next GPU, Epic Games buys maker of Fall Guys
This is CNET and here are the stories that mattered this week AMD has officially unveiled its newest graphics card, the radian RX 6700 XT.
It joins the lineup of 6000 series cards AMD launched in late 2019.
And aims to be a more affordable option with a retail price coming in at 479.
AMD didn't comment on how it might combat bots and scalpers that help customers buy the card though.
But you have to be quick when the card goes on sale March 18.
Epic Games the creator of hit games like fortnight has acquired tonic games group developer behind fall guys ultimate knockout.
In a blog post on Tuesday epic CEO Tim Sweeney said the move was about investing in creative talent to build the games of the future.
And that player shouldn't expect any changes to gameplay as a result of the acquisition.
And finally, Apple is letting users copy their iCloud Photo and Video Library over to Google Photos.
A service can be found on privacy.apple.com.
Under transfer a copy of your data, the process can take three to seven days for completion.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET
