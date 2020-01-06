AMD introduces Ryzen Threadripper 64-core 3990X chip

So I'm really happy to announce today the third Gen rising thread rippers 64 core processor a 3990 X the very first 64 core processor in the mainstream for in a desktop form factor 64 cores 128 threads up to four point three gigahertz boost 288 megabytes of cache all for 39.90 which is exactly what you would expect.
Now look, let me just show you the performance of this guy, I actually need three screens to show you What you can do here?
And now you might ask, Is this technology for technology's sake?
What do you need all this computing performance for?
So let me show you an application because this just gives you an idea.
And what we mean by disruptive technology.
So what you're seeing here is a demonstration, we're actually comparing the Ryzen 3990X.
to two Xeon Platinum 8280's.
So this is the top of our competitions server stack.
It actually retails for about $20,000.
For the pair of processors.
And what we're showing is a popular rendering application.
So this is V -Ray, and we are using content from our partners at Blur Studio from their work on Terminator Dark Fate.
And what we're showing is time lapse in about a minute, what would normally take about an hour to complete.
And it's going to take a little while to complete.
But what you'll see, hopefully you'll see, is that the Threadripper 3990X is much faster.
You complete the render in an hour and three minutes, a competition still going.
But when it does complete, What you will see is that that same workload, if you were doing it on the top of the line server products today, will take 30% more time, and that means an hour and 30 minutes.
So if you are a content creator who is trying to push the envelope, you will save 30 minutes on a render like this And just imagine what that can do in terms of your creativity and your productivity it really is game changing for these types of applications so what do you think of that.
[APPLAUSE]
