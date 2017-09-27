Amazon's Fire TV streamer is smaller (and smarter) than ever

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Amazon's Fire TV streamer is smaller (and smarter) than everIn addition to supporting 4K and HDR10, the newer, smaller Fire TV ushers in upgraded Alexa voice controls.
Hey, I'm here in Seattle where Amazon just debuted tons of new Alexa gadgets and the new Fire TV. This is the newest iteration of their popular streamer. It;'s gonna debut at $69.99, you can pre-order it now, it's coming on October 25th, it's going to support 4K video at 60 frames per second along with HDR10. There's also some software updates coming to the Fire TV eco-system, both the new streamer and the existing ones that you'll get for free. There��re also some software updates for this new Fire TV, you��ll also get those if you have an existing Fire TV model. It��s gonna make the layout of the search a little bit better. It��s gona separate [UNKNOWN] shows and 4k shows a little more cleanly. Make it easy to find stuff that you want to watch and, it��s also gonna let you do more things with voice search, thanks to a new voice API that��s gonna work with video providers like Playstation View, Hulu, CBS, Showtime. All sorts of different services that will work with Alexa voice searching You can search via the voice remote or via your other Alexa device like an Echo or one of the new Echo devices that Amazon announced today. If you don't have one of those Alexa devices, you can get the new Fire TV bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot for $10 more for 80 bucks, pretty good deal.