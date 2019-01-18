Amazon's Echo Wall Clock puts your Alexa timers in full view
The beauty of the Amazon eco-wall clock is in it's simplicity.
It's a $30 analog clock that runs on 4WA batteries.
Sync it with a nearby Echo device, and Echo will set the time on the clock, maintain it and even keep it synced with daylight savings time.
A ring of LED hash marks around the outer edge of the display gives you a visual representation of any timers you might set with Alexa.
You can see multiple timers on the clock.
It will also flash all the LEDs when you ask Alexa to remind you about something, like That's about the extent of what it can do other than tell you the time.
You'll need a stand alone Echo speaker or another Alexa supporting device to use the Echo wall clock.
There is no speaker in the clock itself, nor does it come with any microphones for talking to Alexa.
Even if you just like the thing as a wall clock, the instructions say not to move the hands manually and there's no other way to adjust So that means you pretty much needed an Echo to do anything with the clock itself.
I have one hiccup with the clock.
It's shipped with four Amazon Basics double A batteries.
They were strong enough to get it through the set up process but after that the clock wouldn't show any timer.
I popped in four fresh Duracells and then it worked fine.
You might keep an eye for that if you pick one of these up yourself.
Other Echo Wall Clock owners have reported the same issue.
I can think of lots of times at when I've used Alexa to set timers, like for cooking or to monitor my kid's screen time.
In both of those cases, it would have been nice to have some kind of visual representation.
I can also sort of imagine using it as a tool to teach my kids how to tell time on an analog clock.
I expect to see more devices like this one that take certain Alexa features and extend them to other gadgets around the house.
But without working as speakers themselves.
That will only help current Amazon Echo device owners.
But overall, it takes a pretty useful feature and makes it even better.
Bonus.
You also get a clock.
