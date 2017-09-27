Amazon's Echo Plus wants to mastermind your smart home

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Hey I'm here at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle with the new Echo Plus. This is the newest smart speaker. They're offering. It looks just like the original Amazon Echo. Comes in white, black or this new silver color. The big upgrade is that it's got better sound and built in zigbee. Zigbee is a wireless protocol that smart home devices often used to talk to each other a lot of smart Led uses Vs smart locks other products like that this amazon eco plus can talk to all of them directly without the need for a hub. To that end it will also include a full T white smart bulb that you can just **** in connect it to Alexa and then Turn on and off or dim up and down using voice commands. Aside from that, the new Echo Plus is functionally identical to the original Amazon Echo but just offers that slight up tick in base and treble and also that increased smart home capability. It wants to act as the hub for gadgets.