Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Amazon's Echo Plus wants to mastermind your smart home"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Amazon's Echo Plus wants to mastermind your smart home

It looks just like the original Amazon Echo, but the new $150 Echo Plus promises better sound quality and built-in Zigbee smarts.
0:46 /
Transcript
Hey I'm here at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle with the new Echo Plus. This is the newest smart speaker. They're offering. It looks just like the original Amazon Echo. Comes in white, black or this new silver color. The big upgrade is that it's got better sound and built in zigbee. Zigbee is a wireless protocol that smart home devices often used to talk to each other a lot of smart Led uses Vs smart locks other products like that this amazon eco plus can talk to all of them directly without the need for a hub. To that end it will also include a full T white smart bulb that you can just **** in connect it to Alexa and then Turn on and off or dim up and down using voice commands. Aside from that, the new Echo Plus is functionally identical to the original Amazon Echo but just offers that slight up tick in base and treble and also that increased smart home capability. It wants to act as the hub for gadgets.

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: The Amazon Echo Spot might be the smartest alarm clock ever
The Amazon Echo Spot might be the smartest alarm clock ever
1:22 September 29, 2017
The baseball-sized Echo Spot offers all of Alexa's smarts plus a 2.5-inch touchscreen display and built-in camera for video calls.
Play video
Video: The Blossom Smart Sprinkler works great, but don't buy it
The Blossom Smart Sprinkler works great, but don't buy it
1:32 September 28, 2017
Despite competent smarts, Blossom gets overshadowed by the competition.
Play video
Video: How to create reminders with Google Home
How to create reminders with Google Home
2:11 September 26, 2017
At long last, the Google Home can now remind you to take out the trash or go for a run. Here's how.
Play video
Video: How the Google Home is better than the Amazon Echo (Top 5)
How the Google Home is better than the Amazon Echo (Top 5)
2:15 September 25, 2017
Amazon's smart speaker isn't the best at everything. Sorry, Alexa.
Play video
Video: Lots of little touches elevate LG's Quad Wash dishwasher
Lots of little touches elevate LG's Quad Wash dishwasher
1:33 September 23, 2017
The four cleaning arms are effective, but the creative extras are what really help this dishwasher stand out from the competition.
Play video
Video: Nest Hello doorbell camera can recognize your face
Nest Hello doorbell camera can recognize your face
1:30 September 22, 2017
And not just yours: Find out if a dog came to your door with Nest's new video doorbell.
Play video
Video: August's Pro lock adds smarts, but we're not sold
August's Pro lock adds smarts, but we're not sold
1:21 September 20, 2017
The August Smart Lock Pro tries to do a lot... maybe too much.
Play video
Video: August's new lock looks different, but much remains the same
August's new lock looks different, but much remains the same
1:08 September 20, 2017
The third-gen August Smart Lock ditches the round design, gains an open/close sensor.
Play video