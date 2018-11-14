CNET First Look

AmazonBasics Microwave lets you tell Alexa to make the popcorn

Transcript
Hey Alexa, microwave three ounces of popcorn. &gt; &gt; Starting popcorn. Two minutes thirty one seconds. [MUSIC] &gt; &gt; This is the amazon basics microwave. It's one of the first products to use Amazon's new Alexa connect kit, a sort of Alexa in a box package for device makers. So all of that is important, but what matters to most of us is yes, the Alexa integration but also the fact that otherwise this is also just a typical microwave. It's a compact 700 watt model that costs about $60 so it makes it relatively easy to just kind of try out. You'll need to own an Alexa speaker in order to use voice commands with the Amazon Basics microwave. There's no speaker built in. Once you navigated the simple process you can say things like Alexa. Defrost 8 ounces of peas. Defrosting peasr, four minutes, 36 seconds. &gt;. It's all intuitive enough and even though you still need to stand in front of the microwave to open the door and put your food in, simply saying a voice command to cook you food feels sufficiently convienient to justify the Alexa integration. There are a few frays, and quirks and limitations. You can say microwave three potatoes, but it won't do four. Amazon also offers a popcorn replenishment service. Sign up through the Alexa app, and Amazon will track how often you use the microwave's automatic popcorn feature to keep track of your inventory, and then automatically send you more once it senses you're running low. Now the limitations for this microwave are mostly due to its size. Remember, it only costs 60 bucks. At 700 watts, and 0.7 cubic feet, it's really best for a college dorm room, or a small apartment setting. Definitely not for a family of four. There's nothing wrong with a smaller, lower wattage microwave. If you know what you're getting into, and you can figure out its quirks, you'll be able to use it effectively after some initial trial and error. My one frustration is that the presets don't always work as expected. It can make one baked potato, no problem, but when I asked Alexa to cook three of them, the results were underdone. Now, ultimately, I wouldn't buy this Amazon Basics Microwave for my family of four, but I might consider it in a comparably priced larger model. Alexa adds some nice features without getting in the way. It might not totally transform your kitchen, but the cost of entry is low enough that it's easy enough to take the plunge, provided you already own an Alexa speaker. [MUSIC]
Smart HomeSmall AppliancesAlexaAmazon

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Zuckerberg defends actions after New York Times investigation

2:58

Dark-matter hurricane is nothing to worry about

1:45

Amazon announces HQ2 in a split decision (The 3:59, Ep. 489)

4:23

Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee dies at 95

2:51

The HTC Vive brought VR to the people, now HTC wants to bring it to companies

2:07

Get ready for bendable phones

1:44

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected

6:31

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Every Stan Lee Marvel movie cameo

4:51

Royole FlexPai is a foldable phone you can actually buy

1:56

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

AmazonBasics Microwave Review: Let Alexa Nuke The Popcorn

2:10

Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the money

1:47

Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment experience

3:15

This smart oven makes meal-kit cooking easier than ever

1:44

Just Cause 4 is like Breath of the Wild on crack

3:12

Galaxy X foldable phone FAQ: Specs, release date, price

3:02

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

5 tips for free-tier Spotify users

1:53

How to permanently delete Facebook

1:08

How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

1:28

Keep your Amazon deliveries secure

1:03

4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts

2:06

Ways to share your photos without using social media

1:03