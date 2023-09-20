Amazon Unveils Echo Frames
Speaker 1: What customers love about the ambient experiences we build is you can access them seamlessly without being continuously interrupted from the things that really matter, like getting dinner on the table or helping your kids with their homework. And we know customers want to take that kind of ambient experience with them everywhere they go. That's why we continue to invent in smart eyewear like our next generation echo frames. Our customers love using Alexa on the go, just like they do around the house to control their connected devices, [00:00:30] to listen to music or podcasts and to enjoy hands-free communication. But they also want more better battery life, better audio, and more style options. So that's exactly what we built. We've improved the battery life, which now offers up to six hours of continuous media playback or talk time on a single charge. That's 40% more playback and 80% more talk time than the last generation. Speaker 1: This collection also includes multi-point pairing, so you [00:01:00] can seamlessly move your audio across your connected devices without taking out your phone. And we also completely redesigned the audio architecture. It includes a new open ear audio architecture that directs more sound to your ears while minimizing what others around you can hear. It also delivers more balanced sound and less distortion. This collection also adds a new custom-built speech processing technology to improve Alexa's wakeboard performance. You'll be heard clearly, [00:01:30] even in loud, noisy conditions or windy conditions. And finally, this new collection comes with seven great frame styles with options for sunglasses, prescription ready, and blue light lenses. They're also super light. They're designed with 15% thinner temples than the prior generation. We also worked with Carrera eyewear of the SLO Group, one of the world's most iconic and leading eyewear manufacturers to design two of the new frames, echo frames, [00:02:00] and Carrera Smart glasses with Alexa will start at 2 69 99, and customers can sign up to be notified when they're available.
Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
