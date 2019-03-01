Tech Today

Amazon tool fights counterfeiting, Moto to unveil foldable phone

Transcript
This is Cnet, and here are the stories that matter right now. Amazon announced Project Zero which aims to remove counterfeit listings in a new way. Before brands would have to contact Amazon to report fakes, and Amazon would do a review. Project Zero is a self service tool that lets companies remove the counterfeit listings directly. Currently it's invite only. Motorola is gearing up to release it's own foldable phone in the summer. According to CNET sources, the Moto phone wouldn't look like the Samsung Galaxy Fold or the Huawei Mate X. Patent fillings gives us a clue at the design. Which looks similar to the Moto Razr of the early 2000s. The Razer brand could also be revived with this new phone. Another report puts the pricing right around $1500. Social video app, TikTok will pay 5.7 million dollars to settle with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. TikTok violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, by collecting personal information from children, under the age of 18, without parental consent. TikTok said it will add an additional app experience that splits users into age appropriate groups. This new experience will not allow younger users to share personal information. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [MUSIC]
