Your video, "Amazon takes heat for worker wages, website outage"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
News Video
Amazon takes heat for worker wages, website outage
From The 3:59 show: Looking at US Sen. Bernie Sanders' new Stop BEZOS Act.
2:01
/
September 6, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Amazon takes heat for worker wages, website outage.
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Social media vs. Congress: Watch the hearing highlights
10:00
September 5, 2018
Watch highlights from the testimony of the social media giants' Jack Dorsey and Sheryl Sandberg to the Senate Intelligence Committee...
Play video
Twitter CEO on Trump's tweets
1:13
September 5, 2018
CEO Jack Dorsey gets questioned on whether Trump's tweets are abusive.
Play video
Facebook and Twitter on Capitol Hill
1:22
September 6, 2018
Today's most important tech stories include Twitter and Facebook's Congressional hearings, the lack of AI discussed compared to previous...
Play video
Audience protester ignites spontaneous auctioneering during House hearing
1:23
September 5, 2018
A protester interrupts the Twitter hearing, followed up by auctioneering from Rep. Long of Missouri to drown out the loud voice.
Play video
Jack Dorsey calls Twitter's response to Meghan McCain photo 'unacceptable'
1:37
September 5, 2018
In a congressional hearing, Texas Rep. Michael Burgess asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey why it took his company hours to take down a threatening...
Play video
Democratic Rep. Doyle addresses GOP motivations behind Twitter hearing
2:32
September 5, 2018
Rep. Mike Doyle takes issue with the political purposes of the congressional hearings and the implication that conservative voices...
Play video
The non-XL Pixel 3 may have leaked
5:12
September 5, 2018
This time, it looks like the smaller Pixel has popped up online. Its styling is very much like the Pixel 2 XL actually. In other news,...
Play video
Senator Cotton takes issue with Google's dealings in China
1:18
September 5, 2018
Google's past and potential future in China were subject of some very pointed remarks at a Senate hearing.
Play video