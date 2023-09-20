Amazon Reveals Echo Hub 3:30 Watch Now

Amazon Reveals Echo Hub

Sep 20, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Introducing Echo Hub, a Wall Mountable Smart Home controller, powered by Alexa. It has an eight inch touchscreen with a customizable dashboard for all of your smart home devices. With just a tap, you can arm your security system or start a routine or turn on the fan or change the volume on an Echo. You can also view multiple live camera streams simultaneously and early next year, it'll get Map view as well. [00:00:30] Because it's powered by Alexa, you can always ask it to start your morning routine or listen to the news. Echo Hub has support for all major connectivity standards, including matter and Thread. It supports over 140,000 smart home devices. And with a compatible U S B C connector, it can get power over ethernet from devices like Euro P OE Gateway. Echo Hub also connects locally to select smart [00:01:00] home devices, making popular smart home commands even faster. So now when you use your Echo Hub to turn on a light, it'll turn on in as little as 300 milliseconds, which feels as fast as turning it on from a switch on the wall. Just like Echo Show Eight's adaptive content. Echo Hub as an infrared sensor, it's a text when you're nearby and when you're not, you can customize it to show things like your favorite family photos. Other smart home hubs [00:01:30] typically cost around $400. Echo Hub will be available later this year for just $179 and 99 cents. Speaker 1: With our latest L L M with Mapview and Echo Hub, we're enabling Alexa to become your home central nervous system. Let's take a peek at how this all comes together. Speaker 2: All my folks, were on an hour. Come on off in this epic matchup [00:02:00] between Dallas and Seattle, and lemme Speaker 3: Tell you, we're going to be late to our own party. Speaker 4: And anyone at the house yet. Let me Speaker 2: Check. It's a Gridiron Showdown with two top football teams going, no one Speaker 4: Yet. Alexa, find the fastest route home. Getting Speaker 3: Directions to home. By the way, Seattle's going to lose Speaker 5: No way. Speaker 6: Entry. Delay started. Speaker 3: I'm freezing. Alexa, make it cozy in here, Speaker 6: Making it cozy. Disarmed. Speaker 5: [00:02:30] Alexa, play my pregame playlist in the kitchen. Speaker 3: Alexa, play my pregame playlist everywhere. I'm about Speaker 5: Really. Alexa, set the oven to 400 degrees. Take some coffee and light the patio for the Seattle game. Speaker 3: Drop in on the kitchen, honey. Have you seen my jersey? Speaker 5: Yeah, Jess got a drag queen for you. Let's go Seattle. Speaker 3: Very funny. Someone [00:03:00] is at the front door. Yeah, I'm checking right now. Oh, it's no one, honey.