Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
3:30
Watch Now

Amazon Reveals Echo Hub

Tech
Speaker 1: Introducing Echo Hub, a Wall Mountable Smart Home controller, powered by Alexa. It has an eight inch touchscreen with a customizable dashboard for all of your smart home devices. With just a tap, you can arm your security system or start a routine or turn on the fan or change the volume on an Echo. You can also view multiple live camera streams simultaneously and early next year, it'll get Map view as well. [00:00:30] Because it's powered by Alexa, you can always ask it to start your morning routine or listen to the news. Echo Hub has support for all major connectivity standards, including matter and Thread. It supports over 140,000 smart home devices. And with a compatible U S B C connector, it can get power over ethernet from devices like Euro P OE Gateway. Echo Hub also connects locally to select smart [00:01:00] home devices, making popular smart home commands even faster. So now when you use your Echo Hub to turn on a light, it'll turn on in as little as 300 milliseconds, which feels as fast as turning it on from a switch on the wall. Just like Echo Show Eight's adaptive content. Echo Hub as an infrared sensor, it's a text when you're nearby and when you're not, you can customize it to show things like your favorite family photos. Other smart home hubs [00:01:30] typically cost around $400. Echo Hub will be available later this year for just $179 and 99 cents. Speaker 1: With our latest L L M with Mapview and Echo Hub, we're enabling Alexa to become your home central nervous system. Let's take a peek at how this all comes together. Speaker 2: All my folks, were on an hour. Come on off in this epic matchup [00:02:00] between Dallas and Seattle, and lemme Speaker 3: Tell you, we're going to be late to our own party. Speaker 4: And anyone at the house yet. Let me Speaker 2: Check. It's a Gridiron Showdown with two top football teams going, no one Speaker 4: Yet. Alexa, find the fastest route home. Getting Speaker 3: Directions to home. By the way, Seattle's going to lose Speaker 5: No way. Speaker 6: Entry. Delay started. Speaker 3: I'm freezing. Alexa, make it cozy in here, Speaker 6: Making it cozy. Disarmed. Speaker 5: [00:02:30] Alexa, play my pregame playlist in the kitchen. Speaker 3: Alexa, play my pregame playlist everywhere. I'm about Speaker 5: Really. Alexa, set the oven to 400 degrees. Take some coffee and light the patio for the Seattle game. Speaker 3: Drop in on the kitchen, honey. Have you seen my jersey? Speaker 5: Yeah, Jess got a drag queen for you. Let's go Seattle. Speaker 3: Very funny. Someone [00:03:00] is at the front door. Yeah, I'm checking right now. Oh, it's no one, honey. Whoops. What the fuck? Alexa, there's a mess in here. It's game time. Oh, it's on. I'm dazzling Lights of Seattle. Welcome to Alexa. Who's your favorite football team? I'm from Seattle. 12th Man for life.

Up Next

Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
echohubpic

Up Next

Amazon Reveals Echo Hub

Watch Everything Amazon Just Announced at its Devices Event
230920-site-amazon-fall-event-supercut-thumbnail

Watch Everything Amazon Just Announced at its Devices Event

Amazon Improves Its Fire TV Search
firetv

Amazon Improves Its Fire TV Search

Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick
amazon-seq-00-00-08-14-still001

Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick

Amazon Unveils Echo Frames
echoframepic

Amazon Unveils Echo Frames

Apple's New iPhones, Watches: My Favorite Features
230914-site-one-more-thing-iphone-event-reactions

Apple's New iPhones, Watches: My Favorite Features

How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone
img-6321

How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone

What the iPhone 15's Spatial Video Feature Means for the Vision Pro
screenshot-2023-09-12-at-11-18-30-am.png

What the iPhone 15's Spatial Video Feature Means for the Vision Pro

Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event
appleiphone15-supercut-v2-clean

Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event

What CNET Viewers Want for iPhone 15 and Next Apple Watches
230907-yt-omt-wish-from-apple-event-v04

What CNET Viewers Want for iPhone 15 and Next Apple Watches

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
echohubpic

Amazon Reveals Echo Hub

Watch Everything Amazon Just Announced at its Devices Event
230920-site-amazon-fall-event-supercut-thumbnail

Watch Everything Amazon Just Announced at its Devices Event

Amazon's Echo Show 8 Photos Edition Highlights Your Memories
screenshot-2023-09-20-at-17-07-50.png

Amazon's Echo Show 8 Photos Edition Highlights Your Memories

Amazon Improves Its Fire TV Search
firetv

Amazon Improves Its Fire TV Search

Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick
amazon-seq-00-00-08-14-still001

Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
amazon-reveals-new-ring-and-blink-cameras-00-04-09-02-still001

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home

Most Popular All most popular

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Spec Comparison
iphone15promax-vs-galaxys23ultra-site

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Spec Comparison

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look
handson-applewatch-ultra2-clean

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look

Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)
bosehandson-00-00-21-12-still001

Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: First Look
handson-iphone15pro-clean

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: First Look

Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look
series9-cms

Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look

How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone
img-6321

How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone

Latest Products All latest products

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
amazon-reveals-new-ring-and-blink-cameras-00-04-09-02-still001

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
cnet-thumbnail-amazonevent-kids-site

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
iphone15pro-promax-review-clean

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive

Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)
bosehandson-00-00-21-12-still001

Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look
handson-applewatch-ultra2-clean

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look

Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look
series9-cms

Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
how-to-record-your-screen-in-windows-11-00-00-48-13-still002

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
copilot-clean

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try