Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Amazon opens high-tech store, Samsung Galaxy S9 rumors"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Amazon opens high-tech store, Samsung Galaxy S9 rumors

Today's major tech stories include Amazon's cashierless convenience store opening to the public and Samsung's Galaxy S9 possibly getting a major new feature.
1:18 /
Transcript
This is c|net and here are the stories that matter right now. Amazon opened its cashierless convenience store. Amazon Go is only open to the public at its single Seattle location. But we got a sneak peek at how the high-tech shopping experience works. Customers scan the Amazon Go app upon entering and then they're tracked through the store as they pick up items for purchase. Once a person has everything they're looking for, they leave the store and their purchases are automatically charged to their Amazon account. Amazon Go could mark the future of shopping, but critics worry the increased automation could kill jobs. [MUSIC] Rumors are flying fast and furious about what features Samsung's Galaxy S9 might include when it likely launches at Mobile World Congress in February 2018. There is one big rumor fans of the flagship are hoping for, an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The technology was on display in Chinese smartphone Vivo at CES 2018. Our demo of it was a pleasant surprise with the sensor easily recognizing a finger print and unlocking seamlessly. Look for in-screen fingerprint centers to be a big trend on this year's high end smartphones. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the Cnet Tech Today app in the Apple or Google play stores.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Shopping at Amazon Go is really freakin' fast
Shopping at Amazon Go is really freakin' fast
1:19 January 21, 2018
CNET's Shara Tibken gets to try out the Amazon Go store in Seattle before it opens to the public. See what it's like to grocery shop...
Play video
Video: Amazon raises some Prime membership fees, Detroit Auto Show wraps
Amazon raises some Prime membership fees, Detroit Auto Show wraps
2:15 January 20, 2018
In this week's recap, Amazon Prime's monthly membership costs increase by 18 percent. Meanwhile, the Detroit Auto Show highlights the...
Play video
Video: How to recycle your old phone or electronics
How to recycle your old phone or electronics
1:06 January 19, 2018
Don't throw old phones, batteries or bulbs into the trash. Recycle them properly with these tips.
Play video
Video: Spotify's new Spotlight service, Amazon narrows HQ2 list
Spotify's new Spotlight service, Amazon narrows HQ2 list
1:06 January 19, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Spotify's new radio-focused Spotlight service, Amazon's list of 20 possible cities for its new HQ...
Play video
Video: Bitcoin takes a slide, Apple's $30 billion investment
Bitcoin takes a slide, Apple's $30 billion investment
1:08 January 18, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Bitcoin's sharp dip, Google's machine-learning software platform releases an alpha version and Apple's...
Play video
Video: Google to expand massive network, new Android spyware discovered
Google to expand massive network, new Android spyware discovered
1:07 January 17, 2018
Today's most important tech stories include Google's massive expansion and subsea cabling, the discovery of a powerful piece of Android...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry's Jarvis fights car hackers, Nissan's XMotion is a 'fishy' concept
BlackBerry's Jarvis fights car hackers, Nissan's XMotion is a 'fishy' concept
1:19 January 16, 2018
As the Detroit Auto Show cruises along, BlackBerry introduces a new cybersecurity software tool for automakers, Ford announces an $11...
Play video
Video: CES 2018 wraps up, Apple takes on security flaw
CES 2018 wraps up, Apple takes on security flaw
1:37 January 13, 2018
In this week's recap, the biggest stories include some of the gadgets from the biggest electronics show in the business. Away from...
Play video