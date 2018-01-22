Amazon opens high-tech store, Samsung Galaxy S9 rumors

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Amazon opens high-tech store, Samsung Galaxy S9 rumorsToday's major tech stories include Amazon's cashierless convenience store opening to the public and Samsung's Galaxy S9 possibly getting a major new feature.
Transcript
This is c|net and here are the stories that matter right now. Amazon opened its cashierless convenience store. Amazon Go is only open to the public at its single Seattle location. But we got a sneak peek at how the high-tech shopping experience works. Customers scan the Amazon Go app upon entering and then they're tracked through the store as they pick up items for purchase. Once a person has everything they're looking for, they leave the store and their purchases are automatically charged to their Amazon account. Amazon Go could mark the future of shopping, but critics worry the increased automation could kill jobs. [MUSIC] Rumors are flying fast and furious about what features Samsung's Galaxy S9 might include when it likely launches at Mobile World Congress in February 2018. There is one big rumor fans of the flagship are hoping for, an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The technology was on display in Chinese smartphone Vivo at CES 2018. Our demo of it was a pleasant surprise with the sensor easily recognizing a finger print and unlocking seamlessly. Look for in-screen fingerprint centers to be a big trend on this year's high end smartphones. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the Cnet Tech Today app in the Apple or Google play stores.