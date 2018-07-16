Amazon kicks off Prime Day, Elon's tweeting insults, ZTE bounces back

Tech Today
Amazon kicks off Prime Day, Elon's tweeting insults, ZTE bounces backThe most important stories in tech include Elon Musk calling the Thai cave resucer a "pedo guy", ZTE recovering after the US lifts a crippling ban and Amazon's top Prime Day deals.
Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Amazon's Prime Day is the consumer electronics event everyone is talking about this Monday. The 36 hour sale is underway now and will feature more than one million deals. Its global reach is being expanded to four more countries this year, Australia, Singapore, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg Some deals were preannounced but keep an eye on Cnet throughout the day for announcements of further discounts to come. [MUSIC] Elon Musk called the British diver who assisted in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a cave in Thailand a pedo guy, after criticism of his discarded submarine rescue plan. The billionaire chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla Motors was apparently responding to criticism from Vernon Unsworth Who accused Musk of creating a miniature submarine to rescue the boys as a PR stunt during an interview with CNN. The British diver went on to say Musk can stick his submarine where it hurts. ZTE saw its share price sour by 17% on Monday following the lifting of a crippling US ban that threatened to sink the entire Chinese telecom company. The US Commerce Department issued the ban in May after the government determined that ZTE violated terms of its 2017 Settlement by failing to fire or punish employees involved with illegally shipping US equipment to Iran and North Korea. It announced on Friday that the company deposited the final 400 million dollars in an escrow account. To be held to cover future violations. [MUSIC]