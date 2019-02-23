CNET First Look

Amazon Fire TV Stick 2019: Cheap streaming TV date with Alexa

Transcript
Amazon's new Fire TV Stick is dirt cheap, and does pretty much everything you need in a streamer. It plays Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and yes, Amazon Prime Video, along with many, many other apps. It also plays Is YouTube videos, despite what you may have heard. It works with any TV that has an HDMI port. Just plug it in the back, out of sight, connect the power cable, and you're good to go. There's even a cool adaptor for tight fits behind the TV. The thing that's new for 2019 is the remote, which now has TV volume, power, and mute buttons built right in. Set up is a cinch because it can detect your TV brand and set up those control buttons automatically. It even works with sound bars and AV receivers, and was super convenient in my tests. The remote also has a mic button for easy voice searches. Fire TV's biggest competition is from Roku, which has pretty much all the same stuff, too. But Roku doesn't work with Alexa's speakers. Alexa, skip ahead ten minutes. I was able to do a lot of things hands-free without a remote using an Echo Dot and Alexa commands. I still like Roku better, however, because its menus are simple and clean, not packed with TV shows and movies from Amazon and its partners that I don't really care about. It's easy enough to get to recent apps, but you're still confronted with a lot of potentially irrelevant promotions along the way. [MUSIC] If you don't mind those menus, Fire TV Stick is an excellent budget streamer. [MUSIC]
Media StreamersAmazon PrimeAmazon

