CNET First Look

Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the money

Transcript
Amazon's Fire TV Recast joins a crowded hardware DVR market. But it does everything so well already that it's now the product I recommend to people looking to ditch cable. Of course there's caveats involved. The recast is tethered to Amazon ecosystem. And so to get the most out of it you'll need at the very least, a Fire stick and at most an echo and a Prime membership. The Recast is available in two versions. Two tuners and 500 gigabytes of storage, or four tuners and a terrabyte. Connections include wi-fi, ethernet, and USB, which will soon let you add your own storage. Setup is easy. Plug the device in, add an external antenna, open the Fire TV app, and follow the prompts. As long as your Recast is connected to your home network, you don't need it near your TV. Just near where you get your best TV reception. The channels it picks up will now appear as part of your Fire TV's interface, both as a live TV tile at the top, and more comprehensive now playing a few rows down. Navigate to DVR on the right, and you'll be able to access both live TV and recordings. Pressing the menu button while in the relevant section also gives you access to a fourteen day guide for browsing and setting recordings. In addition, the remote has an Alexa button for performing the same tasks with your voice. Alexa, channel up. But unless you know exactly what you want, the menu button is more straight forward. Streaming both in the home and outside of it was easy. And the current version of the FireTV app puts both live TV and reporting front and center. I did encounter some minor hiccups in using the device but in all using the recast was a great experience. If you're an Amazon fan looking to cut the cord the FireTV Recast is your number one option. It's available now from two hundred and thirty dollars.
Media StreamersAmazon

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Zuckerberg defends actions after New York Times investigation

2:58

Dark-matter hurricane is nothing to worry about

1:45

Amazon announces HQ2 in a split decision (The 3:59, Ep. 489)

4:23

Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee dies at 95

2:51

The HTC Vive brought VR to the people, now HTC wants to bring it to companies

2:07

Get ready for bendable phones

1:44

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected

6:31

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Every Stan Lee Marvel movie cameo

4:51

Royole FlexPai is a foldable phone you can actually buy

1:56

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

AmazonBasics Microwave Review: Let Alexa Nuke The Popcorn

2:10

Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the money

1:47

Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment experience

3:15

This smart oven makes meal-kit cooking easier than ever

1:44

Just Cause 4 is like Breath of the Wild on crack

3:12

Galaxy X foldable phone FAQ: Specs, release date, price

3:02

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

5 tips for free-tier Spotify users

1:53

How to permanently delete Facebook

1:08

How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

1:28

Keep your Amazon deliveries secure

1:03

4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts

2:06

Ways to share your photos without using social media

1:03