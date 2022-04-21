Amazon Faces More Lawsuits Over Warehouse Collapse, Coinbase Launches NFT Marketplace in Beta

Apr 21 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: This is SNET and here are the stories that matter right now, Amazon is facing more lawsuits. After December tornado caused its warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, to collapse the lawsuits filed by the mother of an employee killed in the accident and four drivers who suffered harm alleged the company failed to protect its employees through negligence. Amazon is also under investigation by the house committee on oversight and reform over the collapse. The Biden administration launched a $6 billion [00:00:30] program aimed to save nuclear power plants from closure. As part of the administration's push toward clean energy and achieving net zero emissions by 2050 owners or operators of nuclear power reactors can apply for funding to avoid closing with funds coming from president bin's $1 trillion infrastructure deal. Coinbase launched its NFT marketplace in beta built on the Ethereum blockchain. The marketplace features digital works from artists like cool cats, doodles, and a Zuki [00:01:00] Coinbase will select be aid to testers to set up profiles and buy or sell NFTs with their crypto wallets, but will not charge transaction fees for purchases. When the NFT marketplace launches in full users will be able to buy or sell non fungible tokens with cryptocurrency and other forms of payment. It's unclear when the marketplace will be available to all stay up to date with the latest by visiting CENIC.