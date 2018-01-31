Your video, "Amazon enters the healthcare business, Apple slashes iPhone X production "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Amazon enters the healthcare business, Apple slashes iPhone X production

Today's major tech headlines include Amazon's foray into US healthcare, Apple's slashing production of the iPhone X and Verizon's decision not to sell Huawei phones.
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. In an effort to curb rising health care costs, Amazon, Berkshire-Hathaway and JP Morgan are coming together to form a health care system for the 1.1 million people the companies mutually employ. The independent adventure could set an example for the rest of the country. And even expand to those who do not work for either of the three. Apple has cut the amount of iPhone X devices, it plan to produce, by half according to the Wall Street Journal. The company has slashed its output target from 40 million to 20 million phones. Which sources are blaming on lower than expected demand. Some analysts are predicting Apple with phase the 10 out when the second generation model hits later this year. And finally, due to governmental pressure Verizon will not sell phones made by Chinese manufacturer Huawei after continued pressure from the US government over security worries. All this according to Bloomberg. Now bot Verizon and AT&amp;T have pulled out of a deal to sell the company's [UNKNOWN] 10 Pro phone. [MUSIC] You can save today witht the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

