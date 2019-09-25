Amazon Echo Frames put Alexa on your face

I don't usually wear eyeglasses, but today I'm trying out these these are eco frames Amazon's new Alexa enabled eyeglasses. Now, just said her name. I'm going to say her name a lot in this video. So, you know your speakers will be triggered by mistake and I want to put those on mute. But what these are just kind of a discrete or relatively discrete set of eyeglasses. You can wear the built in microphones and speakers here on the side. So when you put them on and you say the assistants name, it's going to answer you back here in your ears, you'd be able to hear what she's saying. You can also activate it by pressing a button, or you can double press to mute those microphones. If you want a little bit of privacy, and you do that you're going to see a little red light up there. So you know that it's been activated a little blue light when it's been activated, if you're depressing to wake up, next up So these aren't nearly as futuristic or as new fangled as you might have expected Alexa eyeglasses to be. There's no camera built into these things. There's no augmented reality display. These aren't screens at all. They're just lenses. They can be your prescription lenses. And I'm really looking at when I look through them as the camera in front of me right now. What they are is a way to bring Alexa with you on the go as you're walking through your day. You're going to pair with your phone via Bluetooth and offer up to 14 hours of battery life on a charger, three hours of playback if If you're using the crank some music engineers as you go for a walk. And these are experimental devices Amazon say part of their new day one bucket of devices that are complete and ready for the public, but it might have some limitations or some reasons that Amazon doesn't want to do a wide release. Yeah so these are gonna be available by invitation only similar to echo auto they cost $180 you'll have to ask for invite on Amazon and wait to get them. We'll see how long that takes is eco auto is taking a long time to get to consumers will be waiting for hours and doing a lot more tests back and seeing that HQ so stay tuned for that.

