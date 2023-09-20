Amazon Debuts All-New Echo Show 8 3:18 Watch Now

Amazon Debuts All-New Echo Show 8

Sep 20, 2023 Smart Displays

Speaker 1: So to kick it off here today, let me introduce you to the all new Echo Show eight. This is redesigned from the outside in with edge to edge glass and beautiful curvatures around the back. It is so beautiful. We've centered the camera along the front for even better video calls and upgraded the audio pipeline to minimize background noise coming from in and around your house. I just had the opportunity to drop my two kids off to college and this device has already been super helpful for me being able to connect [00:00:30] with them. Maybe a little too connected when I see the laundry piling up in their dorm rooms, but we will move on. And yes, the team packed a smart home in this as well. Smart Home Hub, including Matter support now. This is a smart speaker after all. So we challenged our audio team to up their game once again and they did it. Speaker 1: We've added our custom built spatial audio processing technology into this, creating a wider and more intense immersive sound experience. We've also added [00:01:00] a new room adaptation technology that senses the acoustics of the room and then fine tunes playback no matter where you put the device. Over the last couple of years, we've learned a lot about the differences between ambient computing and personal computing. One of those things is the user interface itself. You're always about the same distance away from your personal devices, whether that be your phone or your laptop. So the interface doesn't have to change that much, but [00:01:30] with ambient technology, that's different. There might be multiple people in the room. You might be farther away from the device, you might be closer to the device. So we came up with a new concept that we call adaptive content. Now, using computer vision, your home screen changes based on your proximity to the Echo Show eight. Speaker 1: If you're further away, the screen will show the essentials, like simplified news headlines or weather information that you can see from across the room. As you approach your device, the content [00:02:00] automatically transitions to a more detailed and touch friendly ui, and it can be personalized to you if you've been enrolled into visual id. We're also using a brand new spoken language understanding model running locally on the Echo Show eight, and that significantly reduces Alexa's response time. Now, requests like turning on a smart light or playing back music can be up to 40% faster. [00:02:30] Now finally, we are incredibly committed to being transparent about our climate pledge, which now over 400 companies have joined. I'm so proud of that. But for Echo Show eight and every device we announced today, yes, there's more to come. We'll publish the carbon footprint and a product sustainability fact sheet directly on the detail pages of Amazon. Not only that, but almost every device we announced today will come in a hundred percent recycled packaging. Speaker 2: Here in the US, [00:03:00] Amazon remains the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, and we already told you about our goal to have our renewable energy investments equal to the energy use, not just making them and disposing them of Echo Fire TV and ring devices by 2025.