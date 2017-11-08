Amazon Cloud Cam: The DIY home security camera of my dreams

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Amazon Cloud Cam: The DIY home security camera of my dreamsAmazon's $120 Cloud Cam makes DIY indoor home security oh-so simple.
[MUSIC] Amazons 120 dollar cloud cam doesn't look like much but this wired DIY indoor security camera packs a serious punch. Out of the box it offers 1080 p HD live streaming Motion alerts, 24 hour, three video clip storage, nigh vision, two way talk, and auto home on away settings tied to your phones location. It also works the screen integrated Alexa's speakers, including Amazon fire TV sticks. Show me the apartment camera. Since this Alexa feature works natively with Amazons' own voice AI, there's no pairing or skill enabling needed. It really is the most. Streamline voice integration I've ever tested. In addition to providing all of these features at no additional charge, Amazon's Cloud Cam also offers an optional subscription service. Cloud Cam subscription start at $7 per month They extend the length of your storage history as well as add detection zones and person alerts into the mix. To create detection zones gray out the area or areas where you don't want your camera to sense activity. And opt into person alerts if you want to get a notification whenever your cloud cam sees someone. Everything about this camera is simple. From it's quick installation to its streamline app and solid performance. That's why it earned a CNET Editor's Choice Award. I do wish it had local storage but the Amazon Cloud Can is ultimately an excellent, effortless, DIY indoor security camera at a very good price. I strongly recommend it.