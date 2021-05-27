Amazon buys MGM, Google's massive campus plan gets go-ahead
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Amazon is buying MGM and a massive $8.45 billion deal.
The studio is home to iconic franchises, including James Bond, Rocky and Robocop.
But in an increasingly complicated world of streaming rights and licencing deals Anyone hoping to see oo7 order a martini using Alexa might be in for a long wait.
The deal will also require regulatory approval and meet other customary conditions before it can close.
Google officially has an all clear to build an 80-acre mixed-use campus in Downtown San Jose California.
The plans for the downtown west project, include 7.3 million, square feet of office.
Space for thousand housing units.
15 Acres of green space and 500,000 square feet of what the Project's website describes as Retail,cultural,arts, education, hotel and more construction, won't start until at least 2023 and could take a decade to complete.
And finally, USB C is getting a major power.
Upgrade, the new 240 watt option is called extended power range, or EPI And it more than doubles the 100 watt capacity we use today.
EPR will let you plug in power hungry devices like gaming laptops, docking stations, 4k monitors and printers.
Devices supporting the upgrade will likely start shipping in the second half of 2021 you
[MUSIC]
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
Up Next
Moderna says its vaccine is safe for teens, Microsoft hints at...
1:29
Apple iOS 14.6 updates podcasts, Netflix conjures Geeked Week
1:28
Google Maps update, BTS sets YouTube record
1:39
Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies in court, Google to open a brick-and-mortar...
1:29
Google to open its first store, Mac malware makes news
1:30
Microsoft retiring Internet Explorer in 2022, Apple announces...
1:30
Google I/O launches Android 12, 'Project Starline' and amped-up...
1:24
Google I/O kicks off with Android 12 and experimental 'Project...
1:24
Google I/O kicks off, Apple and Amazon upgrade music streams