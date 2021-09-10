/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Amazon-branded TVs coming soon, Facebook's smart glasses get official

Tech Industry

Up Next

Amazon's cashierless checkout headed to Whole Foods, US government forms AI committee
tt090921pic

Up Next

Amazon's cashierless checkout headed to Whole Foods, US government forms AI committee

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription
apple.png

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription

Facebook misinformation, Shang-chi box office wins
013-facebook-app-logo-on-phone-2021

Facebook misinformation, Shang-chi box office wins

ABBA releases new music and virtual concert plans, Tesla's Cybertruck is further delayed
abba-voyage-the-journey-is-about-to-begin-mp4-00-04-06-06-still001

ABBA releases new music and virtual concert plans, Tesla's Cybertruck is further delayed

Tesla's Cybertruck is further delayed, ABBA releases new music and virtual concert plans
techtoday-00-02-11-02-still001

Tesla's Cybertruck is further delayed, ABBA releases new music and virtual concert plans

Apple App Store changes coming, Sony PS5 event announced
apple4.png

Apple App Store changes coming, Sony PS5 event announced

Apple names states accepting digital ID cards in Wallet, Tesla's new Roadster is delayed (again)
full-apple-wallet-feature-reveal-with-car-key-updates-mp4-00-02-00-13-still002.png

Apple names states accepting digital ID cards in Wallet, Tesla's new Roadster is delayed (again)

Windows 11 gets a release date, iPhone 13 could get emergency satellite connectivity
windows-11-watch-microsofts-entire-reveal-event-in-10-minutes-supercut-mp4-00-00-19-46-still001.png

Windows 11 gets a release date, iPhone 13 could get emergency satellite connectivity

Instagram requires birthdays, Apple buys Primephonic
tt08-31-2021-00-00-39-07-still021

Instagram requires birthdays, Apple buys Primephonic

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

How to improve your TV's dialogue
how-4

How to improve your TV's dialogue

Amazon-branded TVs coming soon, Facebook's smart glasses get official
tt091021pic

Amazon-branded TVs coming soon, Facebook's smart glasses get official

2022 Chevrolet Silverado catches up to the times
silverado-thumb-copy

2022 Chevrolet Silverado catches up to the times

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories
facebook-x-raybans-thumb2

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories

Amazon's cashierless checkout headed to Whole Foods, US government forms AI committee
tt090921pic

Amazon's cashierless checkout headed to Whole Foods, US government forms AI committee

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross wants to be the best of both worlds
toyota-corolla-cross-2022-first-drive-holdingstill-cms

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross wants to be the best of both worlds

Most Popular All most popular

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

Cooley hacks the cooking of Impossible chicken nuggets and they make him a believer
20210903-impossible-chicken-cnet

Cooley hacks the cooking of Impossible chicken nuggets and they make him a believer

Top 5 most exciting iPhone 13 rumors
iphone13-rumorsaug2021-00000

Top 5 most exciting iPhone 13 rumors

The DJI OM 5 is a must for mobile creators and home movie fans alike
dji-om5-reviewthumb2

The DJI OM 5 is a must for mobile creators and home movie fans alike

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook
lenovo-duet-00-00-03-14-still003

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription
apple.png

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription

Latest Products All latest products

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories
facebook-x-raybans-thumb2

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook
lenovo-duet-00-00-03-14-still003

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?
galaxywatch4-v1

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising
nest-cam-review30

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google
nest-doorbell-battery-review-10

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google

Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A prime-time foldable
yt-z-flip-3-review-1

Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A prime-time foldable

Latest How To All how to videos

How to improve your TV's dialogue
how-4

How to improve your TV's dialogue

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps
how-to-reinstall-macos-big-sur-3

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery
pxl-20210826-153357776

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery

How to choose an app for investing
investing-5

How to choose an app for investing

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options
yt-howto-alexa-8

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options