Amazon bolsters its workforce and low-income households get broadband assistance

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Amazon is on a hiring spree, saying they will add 10,000 new jobs in the UK by the end of the year.
This news comes on the heels of announcing earlier this week and additional 75,000 positions across the United States and Canada.
The company is planning on building new fulfillment centers, but these jobs would cover a range of fields and positions.
The company also announced its annual Prime Day sales event will happen in June this year instead of July.
After taking a year off for the pandemic, Google IO returns next week, but virtually Though largely regarded as a developer's conference, experts will be watching closely for product updates.
They're expecting news on Android 12 and possibly new pixel hardware like a watch and earbuds.
The event is free and open to the public, you just need to sign in through your Google account.
And finally, the Federal Communications Commission has officially launched its emergency broadband benefit program.
It's aimed at low income households struggling to pay for the internet and provides a $50 monthly discount for bills as well as a one time $100 payment toward a device that connects to the internet.
details and eligibility information are available on get emergency broadband.org
