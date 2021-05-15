Amazon bolsters its workforce and low-income households get broadband assistance

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Amazon is on a hiring spree, saying they will add 10,000 new jobs in the UK by the end of the year. This news comes on the heels of announcing earlier this week and additional 75,000 positions across the United States and Canada. The company is planning on building new fulfillment centers, but these jobs would cover a range of fields and positions. The company also announced its annual Prime Day sales event will happen in June this year instead of July. After taking a year off for the pandemic, Google IO returns next week, but virtually Though largely regarded as a developer's conference, experts will be watching closely for product updates. They're expecting news on Android 12 and possibly new pixel hardware like a watch and earbuds. The event is free and open to the public, you just need to sign in through your Google account. And finally, the Federal Communications Commission has officially launched its emergency broadband benefit program. It's aimed at low income households struggling to pay for the internet and provides a $50 monthly discount for bills as well as a one time $100 payment toward a device that connects to the internet. details and eligibility information are available on get emergency broadband.org [MUSIC] To stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET [BLANK_AUDIO]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

355 episodes

Tech Today

1506 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Hydrogen, solar and wind: How this ship creates its own energy

6:53

America's energy crisis: How the Colonial Pipeline was shut down by a cyberattack

7:33

How the HeroWear Apex exosuit can help save your back

8:02

Mark Zuckerberg talks to CNET about the future of VR, fitness, Quest Pro and a Facebook metaverse

35:20

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a hidden camera?

3:56

How NASA made oxygen on Mars out of thin air

5:53

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

How the HeroWear Apex exosuit can help save your back

8:02

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

VW's ID 4 is calm and competent, but not quite charming

7:48

Find your 'lost' money in 2 minutes with these tools

3:54

Will you recognize the gas station of the future?

9:35

Which Roku is the go-to? We break it down

3:43

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Amazon refreshes Alexa, three Echo Shows in time for Prime Day

5:40

Which Roku is the go-to? We break it down

3:43

Testing out T-Mobile's home internet service

7:29

Samsung's new Galaxy Book laptops add AMOLED screens, promise future 5G

4:15

Roku Voice Remote Pro review: 'Hey Roku' only goes so far

5:13

Apple AirTags made a good small impression

6:55

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40