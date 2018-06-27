Amazfit Bip vs Fitbit Versa: which is more like Pebble?

Wearable Tech
Okay, so here's my story. I wanted a smartwatch for a very long time. I backed the Pebble that was supposed to come out. It never did because Fitbit bought them and we know what happened. So I went out and bought a Versa because I was like, this seems like the one for me. And I had it for I don't know, a week and a half. And I was like, no I hate it, I would It wouldn't turn on when I flicked my wrist. I complained to you about it because it was almost your fault this happened. Its not my fault. Its not my fault. Anyway. Its not your fault. Someone on Twitter said hey check out this brand from China. Sure It was a mays FitBit. I've been wearing it for a month and I just love this watch because it just does what I want it to do. Its always on, its got an [UNKNOWN] display. $79. The battery lasts for a month, and then I change the watch face around, and I get at least two weeks out of it. And it just gives me very basic notifications, and that's really all I want out of a smart watch. Well, you know what is my fault? My fault is that I did not look at the Amaze Fitbit sooner. Right. And you pushed me to finally review it. It had this kind of surprise US launch and it came available, it's been a cult hit where a lot of people are buying this. Like 5 million people have bought this world wide. And this watch, I looked at amazement with the company Haroshami, they're basically taking what the Pebble did and doing it more like the Pebble then what FitBit did. And it's funny because FitBit Bought Pebble. But, I'd say the Fitbit tried to make it much more like the Apple Watch and really pursue trying to make this thing look, have a nice design and flashy features, which is fine. But, this is much more utilitarian. Totally. And, this focuses on things like that always on-screen, super long battery. I've got two weeks of battery life. No problem with this. And it does everything just fine and is low key. And for a lot of people who don't wanna worry about a smart watch- Good move. Yeah, takes away all the annoying things. I'd still say it doesn't really address some of the stuff like it takes a little bit of time to connect to the watch and kinda goes to sleep after awhile. And I select the Fitbit app if you wanna do fitness. I feel like it's much better for finding communities and tracking. For me, Fit app is like you're kind of on your own. It's orthodox. No. It's earbones and a little weird bt if you want to just track steps You want to just try things like step sleeping and not worry much about that. It definitely does that, it even does heart rate. And the real question is why aren't more watch makers doing things like the Emacor's. And it's obviously cheaper to make, it's cheaper to sell. Yeah. You would imagine people would buy this. Look, it's not the perfect watch but I do like the fact that I was able to customize my own, just by doing a little bit of research and using Photoshop to create my own face, that was awesome. That's much larger than I would ever get [UNKNOWN] but appreciate, they already have couple of good watch faces you already put on. It's a decent community, yeah, and you can get what you want this watch to To do. Don't expect a lot especially with watch basis in app cuz this has a lot more of those. Yeah. But again if you're looking for something that's like a basic digital watch that gets notifications that you can also curate which is nice, you can turn on individual ones like FiPPeT does. And I just think that more companies, FiPPeT, if you're listening which I'm sure you are, should be focusing on making more affordable watches, of always on screens, better battery life And not worry so much about being the fanciest one because look, this thing is really easy to use. Well I mean look, it kinda [UNKNOWN] what got me to switch from [UNKNOWN] to bit was being able to tell the time. I just wanted to look at my wrist without freaking flipping a thousand times. I've been super conditioned to smart watch, it's to start doing that I've gotten used to it, and you know what I do appreciate the fact that this is [UNKNOWN]. And yeah, it reminds me that you can do it, it's definitely doable, I mean if it's already doing it. So you can get this thing now, but also you could think about maybe a future watch will start incorporating this. This is the message, just do that. I'm happy to get rid of the Bit if Bit made their version of this. I'm happy to do that. I want them to come together, that's what I want [CROSSTALK]. That's all I want. To fuse into that future product which we don't really have yet. All right, there we go.