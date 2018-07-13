Almost everything inside the new MacBook Pro is new and improved

CNET First Look
Almost everything inside the new MacBook Pro is new and improvedBut even with new CPU, RAM and storage options, a True Tone display and a quieter keyboard, it still looks just like the last model.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Apple has new 13 and 15 inch MacBook Pros. If you get the higher end 13 inch with the touch bar or the 15, of course those all have touch bars, you have a lot of new internal component options even though the outside still looks the same. Right here I've got one of the highest end of the new MacBooks. This is a 15 inch MacBook Pro. Inside is something pretty new and exciting is one of Intels new, 6-core, core I-9 processors. Before now, you could only go up to a quad core, core I-7 in this system, you can also get up to. 32 Gigs of RAM, which I have here. You can get up to four Terabytes of solid state hard drive space. I've only got two Terabytes and they are still pretty good. I've also got an AMD 560 graphics card in here. That all adds up. You start with a 15 inch Pro at like $2399, this guy is about $4600-$4700. With all those high-end add-ons there. Frankly, that Silent State hard drive adds a lot to the cost once you get up to the 2 terabyte and greater options. Even though this looks the same from the outside as last year's model and the year before that's model, obviously there's a lot of internal changes with the components and a few new features. I'm gonna tell you about three I think of the most exciting, the most interesting ones. The first one Is obviously that Intel Core i9 processor. When I open this guy up getting it out of the box the first thing I did was went up to about this Mac. I opened it up. I said what processor in here? There you go. 2.9 gigahertz Intel Core i9. That's something that we've seen PC makers on the Window side say is coming soon to their super high end systems. But I have not had an opportunity to test an i9 laptop before now. So I'm very excited to get a look at that. I'm also excited that a cool feature from the new iPhones and the iPad Pro is coming over to here. I'm gonna show you that. And that is called True Tone. That is a display technology that uses sensors to detect what sort of light is in the room that you're in. Literally the color temperature of the light, whether it's a warm light or a cold light. And it adjusts the colors on the screen to match that. Right now I have True Tone turned on, and if I click this little button here and turn it off, you'll see a very subtle difference. In this environment it's hard to tell too much of a difference in the color temperature there. And then I can turn it back on So if you go someplace with very cold light, it'll look a little bluer and colder. If you go someplace with very warm light, it'll look a little warmer. And that's so the colors that you see, let's say if you're a visual artist, or you're doing a layout or something, in the real world around you the value of light, the value of other colors, is accurately reflected on the screen. Now the last big update to this is something that people have been asking a lot of questions about lately And that is the keyboard, the super flat keyboard that you have on the Macbook Pros and also the 12 inch Macbook. People were concerned because some people have problems with sticky keys, where a little bit of dust to debris gets into these very tight keys and stops the laptop from working. There have been some lawsuits about it. Apple now has a repair program. And they said, this is our new third generation keyboard right here. But it doesn't do anything to actually fix that particular problem. There's no engineering change for that. What it is however is quieter. I'm going to do a little random typing test right here. It has kind of a rubbery slightly more rubbery matte feel. I have last year's 15 inch MacBook Pro right here. I got a text file Open on here, also do the same typing. It's a little sharper. I can hear the difference. It's not a huge difference. But if you're worried that your MacBook keyboard was too loud, well, it'll be a little bit quieter, I guess. Not a ton quieter. But if expect people to not worry about the sticky keyboard issue, they're going to have to come up with some sort of engineering fix or tweak design for the keyboard. That is not, however, what we have here. As you can see, physically the 2017 model and 2018 model are essentially identical. You're just going to get a more powerful system that'll let you Render graphics or import stuff faster, and work in super high res video if that's the kind of thing that you do, and those are the kinds of people that are looking to spend $2,300 to $4,500 on a new laptop. So that is Apple's new 2018 version of the Macbook Pro. [MUSIC] [MUSIC]