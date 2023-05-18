Allswell Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On? 10:27 Watch Now

Allswell Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?

May 18, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So what's the story with the beds from the brand swell? They look really affordable, but are they actually any good? Well, we're gonna be talking about exactly that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm with cnet and we're gonna be talking about all five beds from the brand Oswell. They used to only have two beds way back in the day. Now they have a lineup of five that are all similar in some ways, but also pretty different. We're just gonna do a overview [00:00:30] of all of them in this video. We're gonna have more information linked in the description, more fully broken down, written reviews for you to check out for each and every mattress. We're gonna go a little bit quicker through today's video because there's five beds to talk about behind this video. Couple are interesting. Make sure you give it thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. And let's just dive right in by covering the blanket policy info that you're gonna get with any one of the five beds from Oswell. Speaker 1: This is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods, and warranties. Now also to send us out there beds for free speaking test out and tell you about 'em. But if you go in for yourself, you're gonna start with free bed in a box shipping. This is [00:01:00] how virtually all beds are delivered these days with a few exceptions. Basically the bed will arrive at your door in about a four foot tall box. You just bring it inside, you open it up, you rip off all the plastic wrapping and then you watch a new mattress in Inflate. Since all five beds from Oswell are hybrid beds that feature coils, they should be ready to go night one. All foam beds generally take a little bit longer to fully inflate because they've been compressed in that plastic for so long. It might feel a little soft night one, but it's pretty much no big deal. Speaker 1: Once the bed arrives at your door when your trial period begins, you get a hundred nights to sleep [00:01:30] on it at home to determine whether or not you like it and you want to keep it. If you don't for whatever reason, you can return it within the trial window for a full refund at no extra cost. But if you wind up keeping the bed, which you probably will, if you're watching mattress reviews online, you're watching this video, odds are you're gonna pick the right one and you're not gonna return it. And all the beds from Osworth are backed by a Standard 10 warranty. This is kind of the minimum set of policies you should expect should you decide to order a mattress online. And one little detail about Oswell that I should mention is that the brand is actually owned by Walmart and there is a good chance that if you're shopping [00:02:00] in a Walmart store, you might be able to find one of the beds from oswell. Speaker 1: I'm pretty sure if you buy it in the store, the same set of policies apply, but these are for sure the ones you get if you buy it online. So that's all the policy stuff. Let's start getting into the beds themselves now, and we're just gonna start with our most affordable option and work our way up to the most expensive. I mentioned at the top of the video that Oswell is a very budget friendly brand and I think you're gonna be surprised at just how affordable these beds are. Let's start with just the Oswell hybrid. This is their baseline mattress, their flagship mattress. [00:02:30] And when we're looking at the queen size model has an MSRP of only $380, which is just super affordable. There aren't a lot of other hybrid beds that I can think of that match this price point. When it comes to construction, this bed uses a pretty thick layer of pocketed coils as it main support layer. Speaker 1: This is gonna be true across the board. All of these beds are hybrids, like I mentioned, which means they should all be pretty solid for even heavier individuals. We pretty much always recommend if you are a heavier person somewhere around 220 pounds or more to get a coil because they provide [00:03:00] you with a bit more long-term support and durability. You'd probably be fine on an all foam bed for a number of years, but you obviously want it to last as long as possible. And I think a coil mattress just has a way better chance of doing that. And then above those coils, you're gonna have the primary comfort layer, which is a pretty substantial layer of graphite infused memory foam. The graphite infusion in the memory foam is supposed to help the mattress sleep cooler. I'm not sure if I totally buy that. There's actually a cooling mattress, which we'll talk about later. Speaker 1: I do think the oswell mattress will sleep pretty much temperature neutral. And then you have a quilted cover that [00:03:30] actually has some extra foam put into it that bounces out the feel, making it more of a neutral feeling bed as opposed to a memory foam feel. A memory foam field generally means you're gonna sink into it and it will conform to your body's shape. This mattress, I don't think we'll do that all that much. Maybe if you are significantly heavier, then you might really sink into that top layer memory foam. But I think for most people it'll just have a flat neutral feel that's generally pretty accommodating. And when it comes to firmness, it's right between a medium and a medium firm. On our firmness scale, probably a bit closer [00:04:00] to that medium firm, but it definitely lies somewhere in between and it should be generally pretty accommodating for most sleepers. Speaker 1: Back stone, excite and combination. I think if you are a strict side sleeper, especially if you are a lighter person, this might not provide you with as much pressure relief as you're looking for, but I think most people will be able to get buy on it with that price point. It's really hard to argue against the Oswell mattress. It's a pretty nice hybrid bed that's generally pretty accommodating and that price point is just really appealing. Let's move on to talking about the Oswell Luxe mattress, which is designed to be a bit more of a premium [00:04:30] luxurious version of the Oswell hybrid. It accomplishes this by having an additional layer of foam that even more balances out the memory foam feel. I think this is just a straight, soft, neutral feeling bed that I think most people will probably like, and it's also noticeably softer. We have the Oswell luxe at a round, a flat medium on our firm scale, which means it should be more accessible to strict side sleepers. Speaker 1: And somehow the Oswell lux is only about $75 more than the Oswell hybrid making it around a $450 MSRP for a queen size, which I think makes it almost even more compelling [00:05:00] than the Oswell hybrid because I think it is gonna be generally more accommodating with this firmness and feel. But what about if you want a firmer mattress option? Well, for that, you have the oswell brick, which is almost identical to the Oswell luxe except it's firmer. The pricing is the exact same and the construction is different in a very subtle way. So the top two layers of foam on the Oswell Luxe, you have one inch of a transition layer and then two inches of memory foam, which makes a bit softer. On the oswell brick, you have two inches of the transition layer and one inch of the memory foam, [00:05:30] so it makes it a bit firmer. Speaker 1: We have this bed at around a medium firm on our firm scale, so it works really well for back stomach and certain combo sleepers. Given the name Oswell Brick when you first tested it, we kind of expect it to be an extremely firm mattress, but it's still plenty firm for most people unless you're looking for something incredibly firm. Then we're gonna move on to the Oswell Supreme Mattress, which is one of the two more premium luxurious mattress options from Oswell. So this mattress obviously looks a lot different than the other three Oswell beds we've talked about so far because it has a noticeably [00:06:00] plush looking European pillow top. This does make it look more luxurious, and the construction is pretty similar to the other two beds only. It uses a lot more memory foam, so you have the coils for support, then you have two inches of a transition layer, which is what they call fast response memory foam, which means it's gonna be a bit more bouncy than the memory foam on top, but you still get a lot of press relief from it. Speaker 1: And then as the main comfort layer, you have an additional two inches of a more dense memory foam. I think of all the beds from Oswell. You will be getting the most amount of memory foam feel [00:06:30] on the Oswell Supreme. You're definitely gonna sink into it and will conform to your body shape. But thanks to the coils and the more responsive memory foam that acts as a transition layer, it's not gonna be quite as dense as something like a Nectar or a Tempur-Pedic. Fans of memory foam should really like this bet though we rate the firmness of the Oswell Supreme to be around a medium like the Oswell luxe, maybe a hair softer. Again, it will depend a lot on your body weight. If you are heavier, you will sink more into those memory foam layers and it'll probably feel it to be a little bit softer than someone lighter than you. Speaker 1: And when it comes to pricing, you might [00:07:00] expect this one to be, you know, approaching the thousand dollars range, but you're only looking at $700 for a queen size. When it comes to the msrp, which is surprisingly affordable for a mattress of this quality and then the last bed from alls, all we need to talk about is the one they released most recently. This is the Oswell. Cool. And given the name, you would expect this to be a cool sleeping mattress, and if you feel the cover, you will notice it is actively cooled to the touch. Now, we tend to categorize beds into a few different categories. One of them being active cooling. And when we say active cooling, that means that there [00:07:30] is some construction element that makes the bed noticeably cool to the touch. There are a lot of brands out there that love to talk about the breathability of their foams, and oftentimes the foams are plenty breathable, but that's not something that is going to help you noticeably sleep cooler. Speaker 1: It just does a better job at not heating up the Oswell. Cool Mattress though is definitely in that active cooling category, so it should help you noticeably sleep a bit cooler. And it's also generally really comfortable. The construction is extremely similar to the Oswell Luxe only. The ratios of the top two [00:08:00] layers of foam are a little bit different, and we would describe the feel of the Oswell Cool to be a nice soft, neutral, accommodating feel that I think most people will really enjoy. When it comes to firmness, we found the Oswell cool to again be around a medium, maybe a hair softer like a lot of the other beds from Oswell. A medium is just really popular because it accommodates pretty much any sleeping position and it's really NICE's option for couples who maybe don't agree on a mattress. Firmness, a medium isn't ideal for everybody, but people can't at least get buy on it most of the time. Speaker 1: And the pricing is gonna be virtually the same [00:08:30] as the Oswell Supreme. It's like $3 more for some reason. I'm not really sure why, but you should expect to spend around 700 bucks for a queen size oswell. Cool. Now, when it comes to discounts, Oswell is a little bit inconsistent with their discounts. A lot of other brands will have pretty high MSRP and then offer steep discounts, and the discounted price is the one you should expect to pay pretty much year round. Also tends to save their sales for big holidays like Memorial Day, 4th of July, black Friday, stuff like that. However, normally if you're ordering online and you sign up for their [00:09:00] email service, you should be able to get a discount code the first time you order something from Oswell. We'll try and link all that information down below in the description. Although, because their MSRP usually just sit below, a lot of the other brands already discounted prices, they don't really need to offer a ton of discounts. Speaker 1: But if you are looking to purchase a mattress from Oswell, I might wait until a major holiday to save even more money. Make sure you look down below in the description for up to date pricing and discounts. Mattress brands like Oswell tend to change their prices up sometimes, so be sure to look down there for [00:09:30] up to date stuff. All of the stuff I talked about is as we're recording this video and that leads us with the question, who should think about getting a mattress from Oswell? And I think that's gonna be a pretty wide range of people. They have quite a few options available at really affordable price points. I could see the Oswell hybrid being a really nice option for someone looking to get their first mattress. Maybe you're just outta college, you really want a nice new mattress. I could see that being a great option and you don't have to spend up that much to get more luxurious mattress options like the Oswell Chill and the Oswell Supreme [00:10:00] and the Oswell Luxe and the Oswell Brick are also great options because you have one that's more accommodating with Deluxe and one noticeably firm with the brick. Speaker 1: So there's just a lot to like about Oswell. Well, let's know what you think. Which of these five Oswell beds would you wanna select? Let us know. And again, there's gonna be a ton of information in the description to help you with your mattress search, including any discounts we might be able to find. Hopefully we do. 