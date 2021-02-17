All the new trailers announced at Nintendo's latest Switch event
What you've just seen is The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD.
This game originally released in 2011 on the Wii console, and now it's coming to Nintendo Switch.
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword featured a control scheme in which players would use the Wii Remote Plus controller as a sword and the Nunchuk controller as a shield.
With the increased processing power of the Nintendo Switch system, the controls here are smoother and even more intuitive.
And we've recreated the controls for the sword and the shield here by having the player hold two joi con controllers.
The joy con controller in your right hand is the sword swinging it to have links swing his sword in the game.
You can perform other actions like using both controllers to wield a bow and arrow.
These physical movements add a sense of urgency and tension to combat But we've also made it possible to play the game with button controls to ensure.
It can be played in handheld mode or on the Nintendo switch light system after mulling over how to assign different gameplay elements to different buttons.
We decided to apply the sword motions to tilting the right control stick.
Here's something else we've been working on.
especially designed Joy -Con controllers.
The right Joy-Con controller is themed after the Master Sword while the left feature is a highly in shield motif.
Well Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword as the game depicting the earliest story in The Legend of Zelda timeline details the events around the creation of the Master Sword itself.
We hope that people who played the original game on Wii, and those playing it for the first time, will enjoy discovering the origins of The Legend of Zelda.
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD launches July 16th.
Following this Nintendo Direct, you'll be able to preorder the game on Nintendo eShop and the specially designed joi con controllers will launch in the game's release day at your local retailers.
Many of you may already know this but the Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword was the last original console game prior to the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild game, and it was still following the established conventions of The Legend of Zelda.
However, it gave a glimpse into many features and innovations that would eventually be adopted in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, using the sailcloth to descend in midair, a stamina gauge that depleted as you scaled walls with vines or RAM, even the concept of collecting items to upgrade gear I hope those of you who've played the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild will give this game a try as well.
Please look forward to the Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD
The fairway is open once again.
Tee off in the latest installment of the Mario Golf series coming to Nintendo Switch.
Study the wind and terrain.
Take your time to think things through, then swing.
Enjoy golfing with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters on courses filled with lush natural scenery.
Use features on the greens like a shot gauge to see how your shot will curve due to slopes and a scam that lets you examine across this terrain.
These features can help you ace your shots.
In addition to button controls you can also use motion controls by holding a joy con controller like a golf club, gently swing the controller to have your character swing in the game letting you easily enjoy the sensation of golfing.
On top of all that there are several modes with new elements that truly bring the heat to Mario Golf, including this one speed golf.
Here, it's always your turn everyone tees off at the same time.
Then you'll race through the course to reach your ball.
Give it another whack to get closer to the hole then keep going outpace your opponents to come out on top.
Your golfing skills aren't the only things at play, make use of dashes and special shots to beat the competition.
Did we mention story mode?
As a me character, you'll start out as a rookie and develop your golfing skills while interacting with various Mushroom Kingdom characters.
Level up with experience points earned during matches, then allocate points to different stats, allowing you to develop your character however you'd like.
You can also use your Mii in versus play.
Put your golfing skills to the test when Mario Golf Super Rush swings onto Nintendo Switch June 25th.
Pre-orders begin on Nintendo eShop after this presentation.
He leaves us no recourse.
Swords!
Never, sfrost wil answer for its crimes today
Are these wages of loyalty Raised Earth and burnt corpses.
You and no other must decide how we proceed.
You are a leader and must be the The beacon others look to when the night is darkest.
Together with these fields, today you burn!
I promise to do all in my power to see us through this safely, every last one of us.
It's Travis touchdown versus assassins.
Wait aliens?
Aliens have invaded Earth.
Hold up.
Is this even the right game?
Anyway, after annihilating an entire city the aliens have taken over Now hosts an intergalactic superhero ranking tournament beside Earth Speight as the crass beam Katana wielding assassin Travis touchdown.
You'll need to fight your way to the top to save the world.
Hey, not so fast.
To enter each boss fight, you'll have to do some odd jobs around town and earn enough to pay off the entry fee.
You'll then face off against a slew of unusual opponents.
Most of them aliens, crazy tricks up their sleeves.
study their tactics carefully to gain the upper hand in combat.
With a new and improved depth love, you'll have access to a variety of deadly skills that can be customized and upgraded before each match.
The fate of the world is at stake.
So get ready to kick some, whatever aliens have that you can kick.
Anyway, it all makes sense when No More Heroes three lands on Earth.
Or Nintendo Switch August 27.
Put your sleuthing skills to the test in two classic murder mystery games.
Family calm detective club, the missing heir, and family come detective club, the girl who stands behind.
Two deep cuts, from Nintendo history, are coming to North America for the first time.
localized in English and modernized for the Nintendo Switch system.
Suspense, drama and twists and turns of weight at every corner.
You'll be on the edge of your seat as you dive into these deep narrative set in Japan.
In one game, you'll solve a complex murder case surrounding a wealthy family in a haunted village while dealing with amnesia.
But that's not the only case to crack
In the other game, you'll investigate a supernatural rumor after a mysterious death to free students from a sinister nightmare.
Interrogate suspects and hunt for clues to piece together these chilling conundrums.
Can you figure out who the culprit is before it's too late?
Uncover the deadly truth in Femicom Detective Club, the missing air.
And Femicom detective club, the girl who stands behind coming to Nintendo Switch, May 14.
Pre-Orders begin today on Nintendo eShop.
The latest entry in the Samurai Warriors franchise is coming to Nintendo Switch.
Dive into the history of the Sengoku period as the series now shines a spotlight on Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi.
Character designs and visuals have been revamped for this installment.
Unleash high octane moves in electrifying one versus 1000 battles.
In Samurai Warriors five, slashing its way onto Nintendo Switch summer 2021.
As above, so below Why do they need assassins in heaven to do someone's dirty work?
It's Kill or be killed.
You won't last long if you can't rely on yourself
God's judgment has nothing to do with it.
All right, let's do this.
All right.
Do I look at you or the camera?
knockout city interviews, take one.
[SOUND]
We all play for different reasons.
Corgan love battle gagan use many weapons triple braided waraxe fear of misery 80 so devour and crossbow princess is supposed to lead her people not be stuck up in some Tower waiting for a hero my Lon Bullets are constantly whizzing past you.
Flaming long sword, blade of doom.
Just once, just once, I'd like to catch one of them bullets with my hands.
With this crown, I'm gonna lead my team to victory and kick some serious [BLEEP]!
Look, it's simple.
Gorgon want new weapon.
In Knockout City, [INAUDIBLE] kung fu monster, I can catch bullets.
