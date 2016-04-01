All eyes on security cameras in the CNET Smart Home

CNET Smart Home
All eyes on security cameras in the CNET Smart HomeWe've already added an Echo-friendly security system to the CNET Smart Home. Now it's time to explore compatible cameras.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Recently we switched up the security system in the CNET smart home to Scout, a DIY sensor based kit that performs well and works with the Amazon echo. The problem is Scout doesn't offer any security cameras in its system and we wanted live streaming functionality in that house. Enter Nest Cam. Nest Cam is the next gen of the original Original drop cam pro cameras. They're small, durable 1080p cameras that offer a lot of functionality, including livestreaming. They also happen to integrate directly with Scout. Once they're set up through the Nest app, you can add them as accessories in the Scout app and set automatic queues like one scout is set to away mode, turn on all For cameras, or when Scout is set to home mode, turn on just the garage and the entryway cameras. So we decided to install four in the CNET Smart Home, one in the living room, one in the garage, one in the entryway, and of course One in the kid's room. Basically, it gives you the chance to integrate a camara into the Scout system with minimal fuss. One significant limitation is that you can't view the live feed from the Scout app, but the automation rules really do give you enough functionality. To make it the best option to a company scout today. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]