All About Google's Pixel Buds Pro

May 11 2022 Bluetooth Headsets

Speaker 1: The pixel buds pro are official, just announced at Google IO and on paper, these wireless earbuds have a lot going for them. Are we finally getting the perfect pair of pixel buds? I really hope so. Two key things you need to know first up the first is that they finally have active noise cancellation. That's something that's sorely been lacking on the earlier pixel [00:00:30] buds and pixel buds, a series. Number two, they're not available just yet. They're going on preorder on July 21st for 199 us dollars. We obviously don't have them in hand just yet, but here is everything you need to know from all of the specs on paper to see how they stack up. Speaker 1: Now, the big promise here is of course the active noise canceling or ANC. The pixel buds pro have a six core audio chip with Google custom algorithms [00:01:00] on board and something called silent seal. Now this is automatically gonna adjust the ANC depending on how they sit in your ears sounds super intriguing, and I'm excited to see how this actually works when we get them in hand. The other thing about an C earbuds is you might have experienced this. Some people really feel a sensation of built up pressure in their ears. So the pixel buds pro are gonna have sensors on board that is going to determine what that pressure is and hopefully make the listening experience [00:01:30] a little bit more comfortable for you. Of course, having a ANC on board means that there is also gonna be a transparency mode to let in sounds from the outside world, to keep you more aware of your surroundings. Speaker 1: Like a lot of other wireless earbuds, there's several things going on behind the scenes automatically that is changing the properties of the sound. Say like Apple's adaptive equalizer on the AirPods pro the pixel buds pro have something called volume AQ. Now this is adjusting the mids lows and highs of your music, [00:02:00] or say podcasts to automatically make sure the sound is balanced, regardless of whether you have the volume cranked up really high, or you're adjusting the volume to be a little bit lower. Stial audio is coming to the pixel buzz pro, but later in the year, it doesn't sound like it's available at launch. Now, this is that virtual surround sound effect that places sound as objects in 3d space around you. So it gives you that virtual effect when you are watching, say supported movies or TV shows in certain apps, and you're listening [00:02:30] on a compatible pixel phone, it's no surprise that the pixel buds pro do have spatial audio support. Speaker 1: It's about time Android 13 of course does have a S spatial audio support and dynamic head tracking options. And fingers crossed that we don't just see this as an exclusive to pixel devices. I really hope over time. This does come to other Android phones when using these earbuds too. And it's time to celebrate because the fix pixel buds pro will support multipoint, Bluetooth connectivity, and be able to automatically [00:03:00] switch between the last two connected Bluetooth devices, depending on what you're doing. And it's not just for say like laptops and Android devices. Google has said, it's also gonna work with iOS devices too. So that's pretty exciting. Now, battery life is incredibly important for wireless earbuds and the pixel words pro on paper. Look like they're gonna be among the best in class for a, and Cbus at this kind of price range. So 11 hours without active noise canceling [00:03:30] and seven hours with noise canceling by comparison earbuds, like the AirPods pro get you around four and a half to five hours. Speaker 1: That's roughly the same as well as something like the Samsung galaxy buds two. And then if you step it up a little bit to the next tier, you're getting something like the Sony w F 1000 X mark, four S that roughly get you around seven, seven and a half, maybe sometimes even eight hours of battery life. When you have active noise canceling turned on. So good [00:04:00] to see the fix pixel buds pro kind of at that upper Eche on there. I'm, I'm pleased of course, being Google earbuds. These are going to support the Google assistant hands free in your ear. Not saying the wake word, I'm not getting started with that and waking up all the devices in your house. And they're also going to support real time translation for up to 40 languages. Now, the case of the earbuds itself is going to wirelessly charge as well as wire charging through USBC. Speaker 1: And of course, it's gonna be some sort of level of [00:04:30] water resistance. The difference is the case is actually only rated IP X two while the buds themselves are IP X four, so a little bit more resistant on the buds themselves. So you'll be able to use them say in the rain at the gym sweaty session and some light splashes of water, and they should be fine. And finally, on the cosmetic side of things, the pixel buds probe will come in four different colors, a coral lemon, grass, charcoal, and fog, or as I would like to call them, probably just pink, kind of green <laugh>, uh, gray and black, but [00:05:00] there's obviously a reason why I don't work in marketing and they are gonna have interchangeable tips to adjust the fit of these in your ear, cuz they are in ear wireless earbuds. All right. Speaker 1: So I do have a couple of lingering questions left on paper that I really hope that we find the answers to sooner rather than later, or at least the big things that I'm hoping they'll actually are going to fulfill. The first is, are these finally gonna be kind of the AirPods pro equivalent on the Android slash [00:05:30] pixel side? I really, really hope so. Cuz on paper, there's a lot of promise here. How are these gonna fit in people's ears? They look a little bit more elongated than earlier pixel buds and they don't really have those kind of like in ear hooks that the pixel buds a series had. So I'm hoping that these are gonna be a fairly universal fit and pretty comfortable. What sort of audio codex are we getting? Is there gonna be support for high resolution, uh, streaming on Android? I mean probably not gonna be [00:06:00] Sony's LDA Kodak obviously, but you know, support for other formats. I'm really intrigued to find out, but I would love to know your thoughts on what we know so far about the pixel buds pro leave me your comments down below, maybe your wishlist, what you think about the price and don't forget they are not available yet. July 21st for 199 us dollars. I've got lots more useful links down in the description below. Thanks to watching and stay tuned to CNET for lots more coverage from Google IO. See ya.