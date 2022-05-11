All About Google's Pixel Buds Pro

Bluetooth Headsets
Speaker 1: The pixel buds pro are official, just announced at Google IO and on paper, these wireless earbuds have a lot going for them. Are we finally getting the perfect pair of pixel buds? I really hope so. Two key things you need to know first up the first is that they finally have active noise cancellation. That's something that's sorely been lacking on the earlier pixel [00:00:30] buds and pixel buds, a series. Number two, they're not available just yet. They're going on preorder on July 21st for 199 us dollars. We obviously don't have them in hand just yet, but here is everything you need to know from all of the specs on paper to see how they stack up. Speaker 1: Now, the big promise here is of course the active noise canceling or ANC. The pixel buds pro have a six core audio chip with Google custom algorithms [00:01:00] on board and something called silent seal. Now this is automatically gonna adjust the ANC depending on how they sit in your ears sounds super intriguing, and I'm excited to see how this actually works when we get them in hand. The other thing about an C earbuds is you might have experienced this. Some people really feel a sensation of built up pressure in their ears. So the pixel buds pro are gonna have sensors on board that is going to determine what that pressure is and hopefully make the listening experience [00:01:30] a little bit more comfortable for you. Of course, having a ANC on board means that there is also gonna be a transparency mode to let in sounds from the outside world, to keep you more aware of your surroundings. Speaker 1: Like a lot of other wireless earbuds, there's several things going on behind the scenes automatically that is changing the properties of the sound. Say like Apple's adaptive equalizer on the AirPods pro the pixel buds pro have something called volume AQ. Now this is adjusting the mids lows and highs of your music, [00:02:00] or say podcasts to automatically make sure the sound is balanced, regardless of whether you have the volume cranked up really high, or you're adjusting the volume to be a little bit lower. Stial audio is coming to the pixel buzz pro, but later in the year, it doesn't sound like it's available at launch. Now, this is that virtual surround sound effect that places sound as objects in 3d space around you. So it gives you that virtual effect when you are watching, say supported movies or TV shows in certain apps, and you're listening [00:02:30] on a compatible pixel phone, it's no surprise that the pixel buds pro do have spatial audio support. Speaker 1: It's about time Android 13 of course does have a S spatial audio support and dynamic head tracking options. And fingers crossed that we don't just see this as an exclusive to pixel devices. I really hope over time. This does come to other Android phones when using these earbuds too. And it's time to celebrate because the fix pixel buds pro will support multipoint, Bluetooth connectivity, and be able to automatically [00:03:00] switch between the last two connected Bluetooth devices, depending on what you're doing. And it's not just for say like laptops and Android devices. Google has said, it's also gonna work with iOS devices too. So that's pretty exciting. Now, battery life is incredibly important for wireless earbuds and the pixel words pro on paper. Look like they're gonna be among the best in class for a, and Cbus at this kind of price range. So 11 hours without active noise canceling [00:03:30] and seven hours with noise canceling by comparison earbuds, like the AirPods pro get you around four and a half to five hours. Speaker 1: That's roughly the same as well as something like the Samsung galaxy buds two. And then if you step it up a little bit to the next tier, you're getting something like the Sony w F 1000 X mark, four S that roughly get you around seven, seven and a half, maybe sometimes even eight hours of battery life. When you have active noise canceling turned on. So good [00:04:00] to see the fix pixel buds pro kind of at that upper Eche on there. I'm, I'm pleased of course, being Google earbuds. These are going to support the Google assistant hands free in your ear. Not saying the wake word, I'm not getting started with that and waking up all the devices in your house. And they're also going to support real time translation for up to 40 languages. Now, the case of the earbuds itself is going to wirelessly charge as well as wire charging through USBC. Speaker 1: And of course, it's gonna be some sort of level of [00:04:30] water resistance. The difference is the case is actually only rated IP X two while the buds themselves are IP X four, so a little bit more resistant on the buds themselves. So you'll be able to use them say in the rain at the gym sweaty session and some light splashes of water, and they should be fine. And finally, on the cosmetic side of things, the pixel buds probe will come in four different colors, a coral lemon, grass, charcoal, and fog, or as I would like to call them, probably just pink, kind of green <laugh>, uh, gray and black, but [00:05:00] there's obviously a reason why I don't work in marketing and they are gonna have interchangeable tips to adjust the fit of these in your ear, cuz they are in ear wireless earbuds. All right. Speaker 1: So I do have a couple of lingering questions left on paper that I really hope that we find the answers to sooner rather than later, or at least the big things that I'm hoping they'll actually are going to fulfill. The first is, are these finally gonna be kind of the AirPods pro equivalent on the Android slash [00:05:30] pixel side? I really, really hope so. Cuz on paper, there's a lot of promise here. How are these gonna fit in people's ears? They look a little bit more elongated than earlier pixel buds and they don't really have those kind of like in ear hooks that the pixel buds a series had. So I'm hoping that these are gonna be a fairly universal fit and pretty comfortable. What sort of audio codex are we getting? Is there gonna be support for high resolution, uh, streaming on Android? I mean probably not gonna be [00:06:00] Sony's LDA Kodak obviously, but you know, support for other formats. I'm really intrigued to find out, but I would love to know your thoughts on what we know so far about the pixel buds pro leave me your comments down below, maybe your wishlist, what you think about the price and don't forget they are not available yet. July 21st for 199 us dollars. I've got lots more useful links down in the description below. Thanks to watching and stay tuned to CNET for lots more coverage from Google IO. See ya.

Up Next

What to Expect From Pixel Watch, Google's New Fitbit Smartwatch
google-pixel-watch-1.png

Up Next

What to Expect From Pixel Watch, Google's New Fitbit Smartwatch

How to Buy I Bonds (and Take Advantage of Up to 9.6% Interest)
yt-i-bonds-v3

How to Buy I Bonds (and Take Advantage of Up to 9.6% Interest)

New Solar Shingles You May Not Even Notice
solar-shingles-2

New Solar Shingles You May Not Even Notice

Highlights From Elon Musk's Cyber Rodeo Event
thumb2

Highlights From Elon Musk's Cyber Rodeo Event

The Next Pixels: What You Should Know
pixel-7-foldable-rumor-roundup-4

The Next Pixels: What You Should Know

Microsoft Unveils New Features for Windows 11
new-windows-11-features

Microsoft Unveils New Features for Windows 11

Explaining Sony's 3 New PlayStation Plus Packages
psplusnewtiers-00-02-26-17-still003

Explaining Sony's 3 New PlayStation Plus Packages

We Try RoboBurger, a Robot That Cooks You a Burger On Demand
roboburger-2

We Try RoboBurger, a Robot That Cooks You a Burger On Demand

I Went Shopping in the Metaverse and Tried On a Gucci Bag
shopping-1

I Went Shopping in the Metaverse and Tried On a Gucci Bag

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

All About Google's Pixel Buds Pro
pixelpro

All About Google's Pixel Buds Pro

What to Expect From Pixel Watch, Google's New Fitbit Smartwatch
google-pixel-watch-1.png

What to Expect From Pixel Watch, Google's New Fitbit Smartwatch

Android 13: Our Favorite New Features
android-13-best-features-thumbnail

Android 13: Our Favorite New Features

Google Gives Us a Glimpse of New AR Glasses With Live Translate
ar-glasses-00-01-10-13-still022

Google Gives Us a Glimpse of New AR Glasses With Live Translate

Google I/O 2022: Everything Announced
pixel-watch1

Google I/O 2022: Everything Announced

Google Teases New Pixel Tablet
google-offers-glimpse-of-new-pixel-tablet0

Google Teases New Pixel Tablet

Most Popular All most popular

Do You Know What It Really Costs to Drive an Electric Car?
hidden-costs-of-evs-00-11-54-12-still088

Do You Know What It Really Costs to Drive an Electric Car?

I Lost My Mind on Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coaster
1202231812667975-b8hrndwonamcg2sdaf5l-height640.png

I Lost My Mind on Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coaster

TikTok Creators Will Love the DJI Mini 3 Pro
dji-5

TikTok Creators Will Love the DJI Mini 3 Pro

Lenovo's Torrent of Slim-Series Laptops Has Almost Too Many Options
lenovoslim-00-00-03-10-still001.png

Lenovo's Torrent of Slim-Series Laptops Has Almost Too Many Options

Elon Musk Plans to Reverse Trump Twitter Ban, Ads Reportedly Coming to Netflix This Year
screen-shot-2022-05-10-at-1-12-51-pm.png

Elon Musk Plans to Reverse Trump Twitter Ban, Ads Reportedly Coming to Netflix This Year

Gotham Knights Has a New 13-Minute Gameplay Trailer
gotham-knights

Gotham Knights Has a New 13-Minute Gameplay Trailer

Latest Products All latest products

Hands-On: We Got to Try the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Its Zoom Lens
xperiafinalpicsite

Hands-On: We Got to Try the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Its Zoom Lens

Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptops Combine Great Power With Simple, Slim Designs
lenovolegion-00-00-45-13-still003

Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptops Combine Great Power With Simple, Slim Designs

Exploring Meta Store: Facebook Parent Meta's First Physical Retail Space
metastore

Exploring Meta Store: Facebook Parent Meta's First Physical Retail Space

Lenovo's Torrent of Slim-Series Laptops Has Almost Too Many Options
lenovoslim-00-00-03-10-still001.png

Lenovo's Torrent of Slim-Series Laptops Has Almost Too Many Options

Disney's New Wristband Brings Games to Theme Parks
magic-band-plus-1-copy

Disney's New Wristband Brings Games to Theme Parks

Amazon Astro Review: An Echo of the Future
astro-review-still-10

Amazon Astro Review: An Echo of the Future

Latest How To All how to videos

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use
googlepay-inhand

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use

Clean Your AirPods and EarPods Without Damaging Them
yt-howto-clean-airpods-v3

Clean Your AirPods and EarPods Without Damaging Them

How to Control Your Computer With Your Feet
yt-learn-guitar-foot-controls-v2

How to Control Your Computer With Your Feet

How to Download YouTube Videos
yt-howto-download-yt-videos-v3

How to Download YouTube Videos

Find Forgotten Wi-Fi Passwords for Previously Used Networks
how-to-find-a-wi-fi-password-on-any-network-1

Find Forgotten Wi-Fi Passwords for Previously Used Networks

Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad
mac-tips-multitouch-on-mac-7

Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad