Alexa has magic buttons now because why not?

Soon, $20 will buy you two color-changing Bluetooth buttons that pair with Alexa for new and improved gaming skills.
One of the surprise announcements here at Amazon big event will be not the new Amazon eco line up, with these eco buttons, they are color changing bluetooth buttons that'll connect directly with your eco speaker, and they lay three different types of games, thanks to the new games API that Amazon announced today. That games API will let you do things like play trivia, the these buttons can act as your buzzers, or play a three card monkey kind of game, where you move the buttons around, and People try and track which one was flashing blue before he started moving them. Things like that that should just make Alexa more fun for kids and for families. No word on whether or not we'll be seeing other accessories with game in mind as the months go by here. But if these are a hot stocking stuffer at the holidays, I would not be surprised. Amazon tells us that they will be priced at two for twenty dollars. So, pretty inexpensive little upgrade accessory for your Amazon Echo and Echo devices.

