AKG's N60NC Wireless is a rare breed

One of the few on-ear Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones, the N60NC Wireless' competitive advantage is its compact size and excellent sound.
I'm a fan of AKG's N60NC. Which may be the best audio noise canceling headphone available. So I was pretty stoked when AKG put out a bluetooth version of the headphone called the N60NC wireless. It costs $300. Which isn't cheap. But it is a very good wireless headphone. It's also compact and folds up nicely in your travel friendly neoprene carrying case. On you models that sit on top of your ears aren't everybody's cup of tea, but the N60NC wireless is about as comfortable as you can get for this type of headphone and has effective noise cancelling. This new model does have some design tweaks to the ear cups with a little bit thicker padding and a head band that doesn't clamp down on your head as tightly. Which leads to a more comfortable fit. Battery life is rated at up to 15 hours with both bluetooth and noise cancelling engaged. The wired N60NC sounds very good for a noise cancelling headphone with clean well balanced expansive sound with tight base and this model comes with a cord that makes it wired and allows you to tap into an in-flight entertainment system Keep the noise cancelling on. In wireless mode you do lose a touch to clarity and headphones don't sounds quite as dynamic and despite that small drop of sound quality this sound does impressively well as noise cancelling headphones. Full sized competitors such as the Bose quiet comfort 35 and Sony MDR 1000x are on par with this model Or arguably offers slightly better sound, and are just as comfortable, if not more so. So the real competitive advantage to this headphone is its compact size. I'm not sure that's quite enough to justify its $300 price point for some people. But you'll be hard pressed to find an on-ear, wireless noise cancelling headphone that's better. I'm David Carnoy for CNET.com, thanks for watching.

