AKG N700NC: Does it beat Sony and Bose?

This is the AKG N700NC yet another premium noise cancelling headphone, that cost $350, but it is a worth contender for Starters.
It sounds excellent.
It's right up there with the Sony WH1000XM3 in terms of sound quality and it's comfortable, too, although not quite as comfortable as the Sony or the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.
Despite the fact that the headphone is mostly plastic, the build quality seems good This metal hinge and the headphone booth folds up and folds flat.
I thought the way the headphones folded onto their side made the case a little too bulky but that's only a small gripe.
There's adequate padding at the top of the headphone with a strip of ultra suede material and the headphones don't put too much pressure on the crown of your head, though they do fit a little snuggly.
Some headphones like the Sony have touch controls, this AKG does not.
The track and volume controls are on the left ear cup that are little small then on the right there's power button along with a smart ambient button.
Using the AKG app you can assign the button to activate an ambient aware mode which turns up noise cancelling and let sound into the headphones Or a TalkThru mode that lets you talk to someone while you're wearing the headphones.
I didn't use this headphone on a plane but i did use it on the noisy streets of New York and the noise cancelling was quite effective.
AKG features adaptive noise cancelling and I was generally impressed with it.
Although Sony's noise cancelling is slightly better, the AKG isn't far behind.
In the app, you can also create your own custom EQ setting tweaking the bass, treble, and mids to your liking.
I personally was fine with the fault sound, which comes across as well balanced with clear highs, natural sounding mids and tight, punchy bass.
The Sony WH1000XM3 is a slightly warmer headphone with plumper base and a touch more openness The headphone works well for making calls and battery life is decent at around 20 hours.
Overall I think this is an excellent noise cancelling headphone, but I do think for the same price I'd still tell you to buy the Sony.
I'm David Corner for cnet.com, thanks for watching.
