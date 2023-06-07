AirPods Upgrades Unveiled at WWDC 2023
Speaker 1: The AirPods are getting an upgrade. Apple unveiled some new AirPods features at WW D C 2023, including an adaptive audio mode that mixes active noise canceling with transparency mode. Let's dig into how that feature and the others are supposed to work. I R l Active noise canceling is meant for times when you wanna block out the sounds around you, like say, during a loud plane ride. Transparency mode is meant for times when you wanna let some of that noise from your environment seep in. Like for example, during a walk outside, when you're not trying to miss important sounds [00:00:30] like a car honking at you, Apple's new adaptive audio feature is supposed to offer a happy medium between those two modes. An apple put together a creative little skit to demo it. Of course, when adaptive audio is activated, your air pods will allow important sounds like a bike bell to seep through. That's the transparency mode part. While quieting the loud sounds from your environment that you probably don't wanna hear, like a leaf blower, that's the active noise canceling part. There's [00:01:00] another feature within adaptive audio mode that's useful if you're trying to have a conversation with someone while using your AirPods aptly called Conversation Awareness Mode. If you're listening to audio with your AirPods, but start talking to someone, the volume of your audio will automatically decrease and your AirPods will go into transparency mode. Hey, Speaker 2: Corey. Hey, how you doing? Good. Are you gonna be at the C 1 4, 1, 2, 7, 8 meeting later? Definitely. Speaker 1: I'll be there. And when you're done talking, the volume of your audio will go back up to where it was before. C Nets. David Carnoy has pointed out the similarity between conversation [00:01:30] awareness mode, and a feature that already exists on Sony earbuds called Speak to Chat Mode, which mutes or pauses your audio when you start speaking to someone. Apple also pointed out that it strengthened noise reduction during calls. I'm excited about this, not because I regularly encounter marching bands on the street, but because I like to make calls when I'm out and about, but know the practically omnipresent sounds of wind in San Francisco are probably annoying to the person. On the other end of the call, you'll also be able to press the AirPods to mute or unmute yourself. Apple also mention that it's enhancing [00:02:00] the auto switching feature on all AirPods. This feature lets you hear the audio coming from the Apple device you're on. Then switch over to another Apple device and listen to its audio on your AirPods. The adaptive audio and conversation awareness modes will become available on the AirPods Pro two, and that mute unmute capability will be available for the first and second gen AirPods Pro, the third Gen AirPods, and the AirPods Max. The features will come this fall with the release of iOS 17, iPad OS 17, and TV OS 17. Subscribe to CNET to stay up [00:02:30] to date on the rollout of these upgrades, and thank you so much for watching.

