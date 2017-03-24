CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Networking
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Phones
Printers
Software
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Web Hosting
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Deals
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Photography
Security
Sci-Tech
Tech Culture
Tech Industry
Photo Galleries
Video
Forums
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Next Big Thing
Special Features
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Car Reviews
Best Cars
New Cars
Used Cars
Deals
Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
All Deals
Tech Deals
Non-Tech Deals
Audio Deals
Cell Phone Deals
Desktop Deals
Laptop Deals
Hard Drive & Storage Deals
Printer Deals
Tablet Deals
Camera Deals
Monitor Deals
Software Deals
TV Deals
Web Hosting
VPN Services
WordPress Hosting
Domain Names
Download
Join CNET
Member Benefits
Sign In to CNET
Signed in as
My Profile
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, ""AirPods" The Music Video - OMG ft. Usher Parody"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Apple
Byte
"AirPods" The Music Video - OMG ft. Usher Parody
B-Teezy's still waiting on those AirPods for the iPhone.
3:00
/
March 24, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for "AirPods" The Music Video - OMG ft. Usher Parody.
Reactions to the iPhone 7 Product Red, new iPads and clips
7:05
March 23, 2017
Apple drops a whole batch of new products before the iPad Pro keynote, but is the Red iPhone 7 coming way too late? Plus,...
Play video
New 10.5-inch iPad to be unveiled at April Apple event?
4:19
March 17, 2017
A new Apple TV has apparently been discovered, three iPad Pros could be the focus for Apple's next big keynote and an Apple-1...
Play video
AirPods vs. BeatsX vs. Powerbeats3: Comparing wireless earbuds
3:09
March 14, 2017
We'll breakdown the differences between these W1 chip earbuds and let you know which one is best for what you do.
Play video
iPhone 8: Everything we know so far
4:52
March 9, 2017
This is all the iPhone 8 reports and rumors in one place. From a 5.8-inch OLED display, reports of wireless charging and...
Play video
Will Apple ditch Lightning for USB-C on the new iPhone?
5:34
March 2, 2017
Tim Cook thinks the AirPods are a "cultural phenomenon," the iPad isn't getting a hybrid OS anytime soon and is Apple really...
Play video
Wireless charging is finally coming to the iPhone
5:25
February 16, 2017
It took long enough, but Apple is ready for wireless charging on the iPhone. Plus, will you subscribe to Apple Music for...
Play video
The iPhone 10th anniversary edition could cost $1,000
5:17
February 9, 2017
If Apple decides to release a premium-edition iPhone over $1,000 (roughly converted to £800 or AU$1,300) would you buy it?...
Play video
iPhone 7 propels Apple to its Best. Quarter. Ever
5:49
February 2, 2017
Do not underestimate the power of the iPhone. Apple's developing a new chip for the Mac and Prince is coming to Apple Music.
Play video
'Find My AirPods' in action and more in iOS 10.3
6:45
January 26, 2017
iOS 10.3 is getting new goodies, macOS Sierra gets Night Shift and why I cancelled my CMRA order.
Play video
Hold off on that MacBook Pro. Kaby Lake is coming in 2017
5:09
January 19, 2017
Intel's latest processors and a 32GB option for the 15-inch are coming this year. The next iPhone could bring facial recognition,...
Play video
Latest
videos
New emojis let you throw shade with style
1:26
March 23, 2017
The next batch of likely emoji icons is getting attention, thanks to concept art from Emojipedia.
Play video
Find out if your Facebook has been hacked
1:58
March 23, 2017
Here's how to tell if someone is messing with your Facebook account, and what to do if you think someone has been. Also, steps to prevent...
Play video
Apple's AR world could be getting closer
1:30
March 20, 2017
New reports suggest the Cupertino giant has assembled a team of augmented reality experts and engineers to work on a phone and headset.
Play video
Future AirPods could get heart rate sensors and noise cancellation (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 76)
42:18
March 17, 2017
New iPads are coming in April, and maybe end the whole thing with "New, new, new!" but you don't have to.
Play video
Pixel XXL? Google could make a third in the Pixel series
4:03
March 17, 2017
Google's working on a device with a larger screen than the Pixel XL. Plus, a look at Google and Levi's amazing touch gesture jacket.
Play video
Your new Monopoly landlord: T. Rex
1:17
March 17, 2017
Hasbro announced three new game pieces headed to the board game including a dinosaur because why not?
Play video
Spring clean your life with these apps
1:04
March 17, 2017
Spring cleaning applies to more than just sorting out your home. Use these apps to clear out the clutter, from physical items to digital...
Play video
How they built Scarlett Johansson's shell in 'Ghost in the Shell'
1:17
March 17, 2017
We show how the new movie's special effects team recreate and reinterpret the legendary anime's iconic "shelling" sequence with a physical...
Play video