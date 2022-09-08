AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: Specs Compared 6:08 Watch Now

AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: Specs Compared

Sep 8, 2022 Headphones

Speaker 1: Apple's far out event has officially ended, and we've got a load of new apple tech to get excited for new iPhone fourteens and iPhone 14 pros, new apple watches, including the first apple watch ultra and the long awaited update to the AirPods pro with the second generation model, the air pods pro two, we've got hands on videos coming your way on all of this text. So keep your eyes tuned to our YouTube channel. But [00:00:30] for this video, I will be focused on the air pods pro two. Now, to be clear, I don't have them in hand or well in ear because they were just announced. So this video will serve as a comparison between the previous model and the all new pair, because there are some nowhere the updates to get into. So let's turn on our active noise cancellation and get right into it. Speaker 1: Let's start with design [00:01:00] at first glance. It doesn't look like the new AirPods pro to earbuds have changed all that much, cuz they haven't no new colors, unfortunately, and there are no visual changes to the shape, but you will notice some small tweaks to the placement of the acoustic vent and microphones on the new ones, small ears, rejoice, the AirPods pro two, add a fourth size ear tip option, extra small. The original AirPods pro came with just three, a small, [00:01:30] medium and large option. The original AirPods pro introduced pinch controls. The AirPods pro two have those as well as new touch controls, which can be used to adjust the volume by swiping up or down on the stem. Now, when it comes to the charging case, there are lots of upgrades and some are super noticeable. There's an all new clip piece, which you can attach the included lanyard loop onto the original AirPods case. Speaker 1: Didn't have either of [00:02:00] those. The new AirPods pro two also adds a speaker along the bottom of the case. This could be used to find it using a high pitched sound. And if you still can't find it, there's hope currently with the original AirPods pro you can play a sound from either of the headphones to help you find where those are located with the new AirPods pro two case. You can use precision tracking with define my app on an iPhone to find the AirPods case with the U one chip technology, [00:02:30] just like finding an air tech. Now let's get into some of the bigger upgrades for sound and processing. The AirPods pro two are getting the H two chip. That's a step up from the H one chip on the last model. The H two chip comes with some major upgrades and performance with high bandwidth connectivity. Speaker 1: There's a new low distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier to power it. Apple says this will quote offer richer [00:03:00] base and crystal clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. Hopefully this upgrade brings the air pods pro to closer to the sound quality of what we're getting on the beats fit pro and other competition. We'll definitely be testing these out and comparing sound quality on CNET. So stay tuned. The H two chip provides advanced computational audio. Now that combined with the changing placement of the acoustic vent and microphones allows the AirPods [00:03:30] pro two to cancel up to two times more noise than the original AirPods pro the AirPods pro first introduced transparency mode, which allows you to better hear what is happening all around you. Now with the H two chip apple has introduced adaptive transparency mode. This dynamically reduces the volume of harsh environmental noise like road work. Speaker 1: This is possible because it's processing at 48,000 [00:04:00] times per second, to react to high decibel noises for connectivity. The AirPods pro two have an upgraded Bluetooth 5.3, which is up from Bluetooth 5.0 on the original generation. When it comes to battery, the AirPods pro two, get a pretty big boost. The earbuds go from four and a half hours on the original pros to six hours on the AirPods pro two, that's a 33% increase. I am happy with that. I already rarely [00:04:30] have issues with my AirPods dying on me. So getting this extra boost will be awesome. Plus it will get me through my flights from New York to Los Angeles. And on top of the earbuds, the new case will store up to 30 hours of listening time over the original generations, 24 hours. Now what I didn't see here and wanted to was an increase in the charging speed within the case currently that still sits at five minutes in the case, providing around one hour of listening time [00:05:00] or talk time for charging the case. Speaker 1: There is a significant upgrade from it. Predecessor. The original case can charge via lightning cable or key charging. The AirPods pro two case adds a third way of charging by using an apple watch charger. So it looks like you may be able to take less cables around with you. Awesome. Now let's talk price. The AirPods pro two will be the same price as the originals when they launched at $249, which [00:05:30] I'd say is pretty good considering inflation. Although it's a bit high when you compare it to the competition out there, the AirPods pro two become available for pre-order on September 9th and start shipping on September 23rd. That's all I've got for you now, but we have so much more for you here at CNET. We've got some hands on product videos and reviews coming your way. So be sure to subscribe to our channel, click that bell if you want alerts. Oh, and you can give this video alike. If you enjoyed it, [00:06:00] I'm Justin for CNET and I'll take you later.