AirPods Pro 2 Preview: Here's What I Want

Aug 30, 2022 Headphones

Speaker 1: Hey folks. So rumor has an apple may be announcing new AirPods, pro two earbuds alongside the new iPhone 14 models in September. So that means we get to play a little game called what we'd like to see in the new AirPods. Pro two upgrades enhancement flaw fixes are just plain wishlist items that are more pipe dream than anything else. I'm gonna tell you what I'd like to see, but feel free to post your own wishlist in the common section below. [00:00:30] And if you're an Android user who really doesn't care about the AirPods pro two and wants to tell me about how great some other earbuds are, you can do that too. Speaker 1: Okay. Here we go. Let's get right into the number one improvement I'm looking for. And that sound quality. The fact is the current AirPods pro. Now about three years old, deliver good sound that a lot of people are satisfied with, but they just don't sound great, particularly [00:01:00] for their high price while they sound pretty open with a fairly wide sound stage, they lack that extra clarity and base definition gets you richer, more accurate sound, and also allows you to really hear each instrument separately in more complicated tracks, based on the improvements to the sound quality of the AirPods three, compared to the AirPods two, I think we'll see a significant jump in sound quality. Your bots pro two should have upgraded drivers and components and rumor has it, but they will also support apple lossless audio over Bluetooth or possibly some other [00:01:30] wireless technology or in combination with it. Speaker 1: The next generation of Apple's H one chip presumably called the H two could enable all that with better noise, canceling performance while hopefully being more energy efficient. And yeah, I'd like to see a little bit better battery life, but that's not number two on my wishlist. I would like to see some design upgrade that makes them fit my ears a little better. The current AirPods pro fit my ears well, but I found that when I went running with them, the left earbud ended up slipping out of my ear after I started to sweat a bit. So I picked up some third [00:02:00] party foam tips, and those really helped keep the buzz in my ears. I'd like apple to either modify its tips or also include a set of foam tips as part of the tips that does include probably not happening, but that's something I think a lot of people would appreciate. Speaker 1: There been some rumors of a stemless design by that. I mean, no pipe sticking out. That would be nice, but I don't think we'll see that I have a feeling most of the changes will be on the inside of the buds and to the [00:02:30] charging case, which will allegedly have a little speaker built into it that will allow it to admit a sound so you can more easily find it. If it gets lost between your couch cushions or some other place you manage to hide it, that would be an excellent feature. But I also wish you could turn the case into a Bluetooth trans that you could hook up to the headphone port on an inflight entertainment system by Wilkin's PI seven earbuds have a case that can do this as to the latest LG tone, free T 90 Q buds while we're on the topic of the case. Speaker 1: I'm hoping that along with wireless charging, [00:03:00] it'll have USBC charging and not a lightning port beats, which is owned by apple, has moved to USBC with its beats fit pro and studio buds. So why not the AirPods pro too. Now the current AirPods pro have a battery life rating of about five hours with noise canceling on at moderate volume levels that may not change with the AirPods pro two, but the AirPods three got an extra hour of battery life compared to the AirPods two. So hopefully the AirPods pro two will get up to at least six hours of battery life. There's [00:03:30] some chatter about the AirPods pro two, getting fitness tracking features that wouldn't be as high up on my wishlist as items like improved sound and other performance enhancements, including even better voice calling performance. But maybe if those fitness features actually materialize and turn out to be pretty cool, I might feel stupid for not putting them higher on my list. I do hope that apple levels up its conversation, boosts, augmented sound feature, giving the AirPods pro two, even more sophisticated hearing aid like capabilities. It's one of those features that doesn't get talked about much, but is useful for a [00:04:00] lot of folks who have slight to moderate hearing loss. Speaker 1: I'll finish with something that I really want. And I think a lot of people also want, but apple has resisted doing so far, make the AirPods pro two in multiple color options. Probably not gonna happen, but Hey, the AirPods max come in different colors. So never say never.