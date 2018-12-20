What the Future

AI assistant CIMON's first trip to space gets awkward

Transcript
I'm waiting for your commands. Hello, what's you name? [MUSIC] My name is Simon. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Please stop playing music. Simon, take a video stream with your front camera. Okay, I can see the video. &gt;.I can sing along those favorite hits. But he's still in, he's still in music mode. Cancel music. I love music you can dance to. All right, favorite hits incoming. Cancel music. What else can I do for you? He really likes the music, I understand that. I understood, do you like the music? I understand that. I mean he's showing the videos to him, but still talking about music. Be nice please. [BLANK_AUDIO] I am nice. He is accusing me of not being nice. [LAUGH] How else can I help you? He just doesn't know me when I'm not nice. Don't you like it here with me? [LAUGH] Don't be so mean, please. [BLANK_AUDIO] I'm not mean, [LAUGH] he's telling me I'm mean. Dear, I feel you, I can already hear your stomach roaring. He's a bit sensitive today. Shall we take a look for when it is time for food? And he's hungry, he tells me he's hungry. [LAUGH] Yeah it's lunchtime so, what does a robot eat? That's a really great demonstration. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]. [MUSIC]
Sci-TechAlexaArtificial intelligence (AI)Google VoiceNASA

