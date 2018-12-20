AI assistant CIMON's first trip to space gets awkward
I'm waiting for your commands.
Hello, what's you name?
My name is Simon.
Please stop playing music.
Simon, take a video stream with your front camera.
Okay, I can see the video.
>.I can sing along those favorite hits.
But he's still in, he's still in music mode.
Cancel music.
I love music you can dance to.
All right, favorite hits incoming.
Cancel music.
What else can I do for you?
He really likes the music, I understand that.
I understood, do you like the music?
I understand that.
I mean he's showing the videos to him, but still talking about music.
Be nice please.
I am nice.
He is accusing me of not being nice.
[LAUGH]
How else can I help you?
He just doesn't know me when I'm not nice.
Don't you like it here with me?
[LAUGH]
Don't be so mean, please.
I'm not mean, [LAUGH]
he's telling me I'm mean.
Dear, I feel you, I can already hear your stomach roaring.
He's a bit sensitive today.
Shall we take a look for when it is time for food?
And he's hungry, he tells me he's hungry.
[LAUGH] Yeah it's lunchtime so, what does a robot eat?
That's a really great demonstration.
