After Julian Assange's arrest, the US DoJ piles on

Transcript
So the big story this morning, Julian Assange getting arrested now that Ecuador has withdrawn its asylum. Alfred, you got the details. What's going on? So Ecuador's withdrawn its asylum, and then he was arrested by UK police by skipping his bail. In 2012 and along with that the US is also trying to extradite him over hacking charges up from 2010 there are alleging that he had helped Chelsea manning hacked basically department of defense documents she had sent over a password from though the hashed password and asked what that basically. Tried getting his help to hack and log into it, to get more documents. He's also being accused of trying to elicit more documents out of Chelsea Manning, which is very different than what a journalist and a source would do. You can't, It's not really protected to continue soliciting those documents. They're arguing that this basically falls under espionage. Right. And you were just listening to Assange's lawyer talk. Yes. And talk a little bit about the defense they're planning to use. So they have Essentially dismiss these hacking charges. They're saying that that's just a small element of what Julian Assange has done and this is a an attack on the press. This is not a charge surrounding computer hacking or anything like that. But obviously, the US government has very different things to say about that. Right.
