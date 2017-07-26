Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Adobe Flash to flicker out in 2020"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Adobe Flash to flicker out in 2020

The once-necessary plugin that outwore its welcome is on track to become a thing of the past.
1:26 /
Transcript
Adobe Flash to die in 2020. You know Adobe Flash right? It was the tech underlying a lot of video players, some apps, and a lot of online video games. Well, Adobe's said that it will stop updating and distributing the Flash Player at the end of 2020. The company also says that it will remain committed in supporting flash through 2020. For the most part the internet as you know it will go on. Standard web technologies using html are already able to duplicate the abilities of flash and modern browsers can easily handle a flash free world. As of right now google chrome builds in a version of adobe flash. However, Google says it will remove Flash completely from its browser near the end of 2020. If you're using Mozilla Firefox, Flash will be disabled by default in 2019. Starting in August of this year, Firefox will ask you which site can use Flash. What if you use Microsoft Edge? That browser will ask users for permission to run Flash on most sites, the first time the site is visited. In mid to late 2019 Microsoft will disable flash by default. What about flash games in Facebook? Facebook sais it's working to get its developers a path to move away from flash. People are excited about the death of Adobe Flash and here's why. A plug-in was a gateway for security vulnerabilities and it ended battery life. It was crashy. That was Flash. Anyway, for more information, check out cnet.com. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online.

Latest Internet videos

Video: FCC votes to start net neutrality rollback
FCC votes to start net neutrality rollback
1:39 May 18, 2017
A preliminary vote passed in favor of killing off the existing regulations.
Play video
Video: Facebook Spaces lets you share VR with friends
Facebook Spaces lets you share VR with friends
1:36 April 18, 2017
Facebook showed off its new platform, Spaces, which makes VR a social experience.
Play video
Video: Samsung Connect Home is a router and smart home hub in one
Samsung Connect Home is a router and smart home hub in one
1:19 March 31, 2017
CNET's Dan Graziano gives you a first look at Samsung's new smart router.
Play video
Video: Amazon.com says 'hola' to Spanish speakers
Amazon.com says 'hola' to Spanish speakers
1:12 March 9, 2017
The online shopping giant is offering a new language option within its main US site for Spanish speakers.
Play video
Video: YouTube TV is Google's new live TV streaming service
YouTube TV is Google's new live TV streaming service
1:17 February 28, 2017
The video website reveals its forthcoming cable-like service that will include DVR, better recommendations and Google Home support.
Play video
Video: Rhett & Link battle for artistic supremacy -- in VR
Rhett & Link battle for artistic supremacy -- in VR
4:56 February 11, 2017
The "Good Mythical Morning" YouTube stars tackle a CNET challenge: Playing pictionary in virtual reality.
Play video
Video: Twitter is finally cracking down on abuse
Twitter is finally cracking down on abuse
1:03 February 7, 2017
Twitter announces three new changes to combat online harassment.
Play video
Video: Netflix Twitter hacked by 'white-hat' group
Netflix Twitter hacked by 'white-hat' group
1:19 December 21, 2016
Self-proclaimed white-hat security group OurMine had a busy day. We'd offer reassurance your Netflix account is fine, but you're probably...
Play video