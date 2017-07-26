Adobe Flash to flicker out in 2020

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Adobe Flash to flicker out in 2020The once-necessary plugin that outwore its welcome is on track to become a thing of the past.
Transcript
Adobe Flash to die in 2020. You know Adobe Flash right? It was the tech underlying a lot of video players, some apps, and a lot of online video games. Well, Adobe's said that it will stop updating and distributing the Flash Player at the end of 2020. The company also says that it will remain committed in supporting flash through 2020. For the most part the internet as you know it will go on. Standard web technologies using html are already able to duplicate the abilities of flash and modern browsers can easily handle a flash free world. As of right now google chrome builds in a version of adobe flash. However, Google says it will remove Flash completely from its browser near the end of 2020. If you're using Mozilla Firefox, Flash will be disabled by default in 2019. Starting in August of this year, Firefox will ask you which site can use Flash. What if you use Microsoft Edge? That browser will ask users for permission to run Flash on most sites, the first time the site is visited. In mid to late 2019 Microsoft will disable flash by default. What about flash games in Facebook? Facebook sais it's working to get its developers a path to move away from flash. People are excited about the death of Adobe Flash and here's why. A plug-in was a gateway for security vulnerabilities and it ended battery life. It was crashy. That was Flash. Anyway, for more information, check out cnet.com. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online.