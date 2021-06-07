Add your driver's license to Wallet with iOS 15

With the Apple Wallet app, we set out to replace your physical wallet.
Starting with apple pay we added payment cards to make payments safer and more secure.
Next, we brought transit cards with express mode to your iPhone If you just breeze through the turnstiles in San Francisco, New York, Beijing, Tokyo and more.
And just recently, Walt Disney World out of their Park passes creating magical moments as you tap to enter, ride and explore.
You can never leave home without your keys.
So we're continuing to add keys to wallet and making them even better.
We started with car keys which were improving with ultra wideband support for an unlock and drive experience.
No need to take your iPhone out of your bag or pocket.
BMW and others will ship cars with UWB starting later this year.
With iOS 15 we're bringing keys for your everyday places to wallet.
Starting with where you live, we're creating the fastest, most secure way to unlock your house, apartment or flat and where you work.
Just add your corporate badge and tap to enter your building or office.
this.
And where you travel with hotel keys, you'll automatically receive your key when your room is ready even before you arrive at the hotel.
Starting this fall, Hyatt Hotels will start rolling this out to over 1000 properties worldwide, creating a faster and safer experience for their guests.
Anywhere you go, just tap to unlock.
For an incredible range of partners for locks and access systems have signed on to support keys for all the places you go.
However, to be fully free of your physical wallet, there's one more thing we need to bring to iPhone.
And that's your ID.
So we're bringing identity cards to Apple wallet.
[MUSIC]
This fall, you'll just scan your driver's license or state ID and participating US states.
It's that easy.
Your ID information is now in wallet, encrypted and safely stored in the state.
Secure element, the same hardware technology that makes apple pay private and secure.
And the TSA is working to enable airport security checkpoints as the first place you can use your digital ID.
When you present your ID you'll know what specific information is requested.
And securely present it.
With just a tap you're off to your flight.
So, that's Wallet on your iPhone and Apple watch.
