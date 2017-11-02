HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Acer's slim Triton 700 plays hide-and-seek with its touchpad"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Acer's slim Triton 700 plays hide-and-seek with its touchpad

This gaming laptop plays and look great, but has a distracting design quirk.
1:31 /
Transcript
Acer manages a couple of feats of engineering genius in the Predator Triton 700. This is an ultra slim gaming laptop, but it fits in a top of the line NVIDIA GeForce 1080. In the world of PC gaming, that's pretty important. The second bit of design magic is the low profile mechanical keyboard, which has a great feel and deep responsive keys. But there's always a catch, in this case, it's the touchpad. There's a reason 99% of laptops have the touchpad in the same place, below the keyboard and close to the user. Over the years we've seen people try to crack the touchpad code. Experimenting with putting them off to the side or above the keyboard. Let me be clear, this never works. The gorilla glass touchpad here certainly looks cool, but it's hard to reach. And it's hard to tell where the actual pad starts or ends More importantly, it's glass. And it sits right on top of key internal components so it can get hot. Very hot. Especially when you're playing a game. Now you'll probably using a mouse or a game pad more than a touch pad for games, but I had plenty of times when I quit a game and then had to navigate Windows on a hot glass touchpad. But even at it's very premium price, I liked almost everything else about the Triton 700 except it's oddly placed touch pad. Oddball features in gaming laptops just make them harder to use for everyday computing. unless you are flush enough to buy one very expensive laptop just for gaming and other for everything else. [MUSIC]
Acer Predator Triton 700

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
The Acer Triton 700 is an impressive slim gaming laptop, but its nontraditional touchpad makes it a tough sell for anything other than games.
Read full review
$2,999.99
See all prices

Latest Laptops videos

Video: HP's Omen 17 gives great graphical grunt for under $2,000
HP's Omen 17 gives great graphical grunt for under $2,000
1:20 October 30, 2017
Packed with a Nvidia GeForce 1070, the laptop is a few hundred dollars cheaper than comparably powerful machines.
Play video
Video: Acer Swift 1 is a stylish long-life budget laptop for basics
Acer Swift 1 is a stylish long-life budget laptop for basics
1:15 October 29, 2017
A good first laptop for kids or home office tasks, the Swift 1 delivers 10 hours of battery life and just enough performance for the...
Play video
Video: Google Pixelbook is premium power in a divine Chromebook
Google Pixelbook is premium power in a divine Chromebook
2:27 October 28, 2017
Google's latest Chromebook is fast, beautiful and expensive.
Play video
Video: Six things that drive me nuts about the MacBook Pro's Touch Bar
Six things that drive me nuts about the MacBook Pro's Touch Bar
1:37 October 27, 2017
Apple bills it as the next step of PC keyboards. CNET's Stephen Shankland details why it's a step backward for him.
Play video
Video: HP ZBook x2 might be the laptop artists have long awaited
HP ZBook x2 might be the laptop artists have long awaited
1:37 October 22, 2017
Not starving artists, though, because this tablet-laptop hybrid is also heavy and expensive.
Play video
Video: Hands-on with the bigger, better Microsoft Surface Book 2
Hands-on with the bigger, better Microsoft Surface Book 2
1:48 October 19, 2017
A new 15-inch size, plus updated Intel CPUs and gamer-ready Nvidia graphics hit Microsoft's pro-level Surface 2-in-1.
Play video
Video: Lenovo's Flex 5 has more screen for bigger entertainment
Lenovo's Flex 5 has more screen for bigger entertainment
1:33 October 14, 2017
Don't let its mainstream looks fool you, this is a pretty sweet 2-in-1 for multimedia use.
Play video
Video: Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 370 laptop makes productivity cool
Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 370 laptop makes productivity cool
1:41 October 14, 2017
This durable 13-inch convertible laptop includes the stylus.
Play video