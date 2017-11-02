Acer's slim Triton 700 plays hide-and-seek with its touchpad

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Acer's slim Triton 700 plays hide-and-seek with its touchpadThis gaming laptop plays and look great, but has a distracting design quirk.
Acer manages a couple of feats of engineering genius in the Predator Triton 700. This is an ultra slim gaming laptop, but it fits in a top of the line NVIDIA GeForce 1080. In the world of PC gaming, that's pretty important. The second bit of design magic is the low profile mechanical keyboard, which has a great feel and deep responsive keys. But there's always a catch, in this case, it's the touchpad. There's a reason 99% of laptops have the touchpad in the same place, below the keyboard and close to the user. Over the years we've seen people try to crack the touchpad code. Experimenting with putting them off to the side or above the keyboard. Let me be clear, this never works. The gorilla glass touchpad here certainly looks cool, but it's hard to reach. And it's hard to tell where the actual pad starts or ends More importantly, it's glass. And it sits right on top of key internal components so it can get hot. Very hot. Especially when you're playing a game. Now you'll probably using a mouse or a game pad more than a touch pad for games, but I had plenty of times when I quit a game and then had to navigate Windows on a hot glass touchpad. But even at it's very premium price, I liked almost everything else about the Triton 700 except it's oddly placed touch pad. Oddball features in gaming laptops just make them harder to use for everyday computing. unless you are flush enough to buy one very expensive laptop just for gaming and other for everything else. [MUSIC]