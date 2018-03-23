Your video, "A whole lot of phone for not much cash "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET Tech Review

A whole lot of phone for not much cash

It's not as glitzy as the Galaxy S9, but the Honor View 10 packs a punch and doesn't ask for much in return.
2:21 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for A whole lot of phone for not much cash.
Huawei Honor View 10

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
With the same core specs as the excellent Huawei Mate 10 Pro, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse phone without emptying your bank account.
Read Full Review
$629.99
See all prices

Latest Phones videos

Video: Galaxy S9: Change these settings right away
Galaxy S9: Change these settings right away
2:53
Get the most out of your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus right out of the box when you adjust settings for the display, home screen, battery and...
Play video
Video: How to listen to TV in a noisy room
How to listen to TV in a noisy room
1:53
Whether you're watching a game in a crowded bar or you want to enjoy private listening in your own home, Tunity streams audio from...
Play video
Video: The Galaxy S9 put up a good fight in our drop test
The Galaxy S9 put up a good fight in our drop test
3:44
Watch us drop a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S9 to see if it can survive two falls on the sidewalk.
Play video
Video: Samsung Galaxy S9 highs and lows
Samsung Galaxy S9 highs and lows
3:08
The best and worst features in Samsung's new phones.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: The Pixel 2 makes it OK to leave Apple and skip the iPhone X
The Pixel 2 makes it OK to leave Apple and skip the iPhone X
5:42
If you have always been an iPhone user, your best option for an upgrade is a Google phone.
Play video
Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video