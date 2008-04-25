A tour of the Web 2.0 Expo floor

CNET News Video
A tour of the Web 2.0 Expo floorIt's not just all about Facebook and Twitter. CNET News.com's Kara Tsuboi takes a spin around the showroom in search of meaningful companies and products.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:02 >> Hey there, I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET News.com. I'm here at Web 2.0 Expo in San Francisco. Big companies, little companies, they're all here with cool products to show off. Let's go explore the showroom floor. ^M00:00:14 [ Music ] ^M00:00:20 >> The premium real estate in the center of the hall goes to big name companies and their subsidiaries, all pushing new products, like Microsoft's Tellme. >> Seeing is easier than hearing, but speaking is easier than typing. >> Sports, baseball, Oakland. >> There you go. >> So my score is gonna just come up like Oakland 5 twin score on the screen? >> Yeah, that's right. You'll see it on the screen and then there'll be a future version of Tellme where we'll actually both, you'll be able to hear it and see it at the same time. >> Wondering around the outskirts of the hall however, is where you'll often find the most innovative companies. >> Rather than going to multiple different websites and logging in and providing passwords for multiple websites, it's just one log-in, one password and again the ability to find them by. And then manage all the services that you use. >> We launched a Facebook platform application, Blog It powered by TypePad, which is an application within Facebook that lets you blog and create content and then publish it to about a dozen different services. When you're writing your post, checkbox is saying, "Tell my friends on Facebook. Tell my friends on Twitter. Tell my friends on Pownce." >> We believe eventually it'll also have, not only one, but a bunch of virtual computers that you own that live in the internet. Now, instead of photos and memories being locked in anybody's one personal computer, they actually live in this virtual computer in the Web that our family collectively shares. >> Instead of having like a hundred dots on the face, which is kind of annoying, we have the equivalent of really a million points that we're able to track. And it creates a stunning level of realism. >> So back here on the side alley of the showroom floor, you'll find Google. And they're showing off like their software developer kids and Adware and stuffs like that. But for Web 2.0 conference, this is the eight hundred pounds gorilla that's sort of silent sitting here in the corner. Expect a wide variety of offerings from a conference that says it's centered around whatever is innovative, important and meaningful that certainly leaves the Web 2.0 concept open for interpretation. >> It's the Web coming alive. >> It means, in the cloud. It means software as a service. >> Web 2.0 for me is sort of the change in how people can interact online. >> Web 2.0 is part of a much, much larger trend and opportunity for us to simplify life. >> A long time ago, I said Web 2.0 is made of people. >> Web 2.0 is really about how you can take content and make it remixable in ways that businesses haven't used before. >> Web 2.0 is the move of the Web from standard documents to really a whole new kind of computing platform. >> I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET News.com. ^M00:02:47 [ Music ]