CES 2019

A solar and heat-powered fitness watch? Yes, please

Transcript
[MUSIC] The next step for battery draining smart watches is maybe not having it charge a battery at all. The Matrix Power Watch 2 wants to challenge Fitbit, Garmen and other trackers by having a heart rate and GPS enabled watch that's totally self powered. A year ago Matrix Industries made a first-generation body. He powered watch that only tracked steps the newest watch uses body heat and solar energy to power higher-powered functions, like heart rate and even GPS for the company says should last for a full Marathon. It's also swim proof. The reflective always on color screen looks like older Pebble watches or the recent amaze FitBit. And the Power Watch 2 will sync with Apple Health Kit and Google Health. Which the earlier watch didn't. At 499 it's more of a fitness watch concept car. Demonstrating how solar and body heat could power more advanced electronics. Matrix says, other watches could feature this tech in the future too or maybe even headphones. The company's larger goal is to power a wide range of sensors and low power devices in homes, outdoors, and all over the body. The watch is the starting place but it's a smart one. Now that watches have hit a wall on battery life, new ways of generating energy seem like the next logical step. [MUSIC]
