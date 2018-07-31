A smartwatch that never, ever needs charging

Wearable Tech
A smartwatch that never, ever needs chargingThe Matrix Powerwatch X has one of the weirdest tricks up its sleeve of any wearable: it's powered off body heat.
Transcript
Smart watches need charging. Smart watches have limited battery life. The Matrix power watch X, will run forever. Off of your body heat. Matrix industries has developed a technology based off thermal gradients that uses your warmth to keep the power going. It measures skin temperature and case temperature and vents heat from it's ridged-shaped outer case. Matrix says the temperature sensors [MUSIC] And accurately count calories too. The Matrix Power Watch X is the second watch from Matrix that's featured this tech. And adds some smartwatch features like other fitness trackers have. It tracks steps, sleep, synchs via bluetooth to a phone, get's notifications and even slightly vibrates. It has a run tracking mode and a stopwatch too. The big Casio G-Shock style watch, is also 200 meter water resistant, it has an always on screen. But it lacks extra watch faces or features that other smart watches have. And at $280, it's also not nearly as affordable as long battery life watches like the tiny [INAUDIBLE] Fitbit. But what if this tech could make it into other smaller watches or wearables that did more. Not needing to charge your watch at all is a great feeling. Is it worth it to spring for a new experimental watch? Maybe not yet. But it's a promising start.