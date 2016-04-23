Your video, "A new PlayStation is in the works and Google's in trouble "
A new PlayStation is in the works and Google's in trouble

Sony might introduce another PlayStation, but it's not the PS5? Also, the European Union wants Google to explain itself.
These are the top stories of the week. Amazon Prime Video goes monthly. Google's in trouble. A new Playstation and everything else you need to know. Amazon was in the news. Amazon Prime Video is now available in the U.S. by itself for $8.99. In the U.K., the stand-alone service is about 6 pounds a month. Amazon's also offering a monthly version of Amazon Prime, it costs $10.99 per month. It seems like its annual $99 charge is Still the better deal, though. The European Commission is not too happy with Google. After an investigation, the EC asserts that Google is in breach of EU anti-trust rules. In a statement of objection, the Commission says that Google required companies to pre-install Google Search and Chrome. Also in that same statement, the EC says Google stopped the manufacturing Manufacturers from selling devices using other Andriod-based operating systems. Google posted on its Europe blog, saying we look forward to working with the European commission to demonstrate the careful way we've designed the Android model in a way that's good for competition and for consumers. According to Kotaku, Sony's working on a new version of the PlayStation 4. This one would be able to run games at 4K resolution. With a new GPU and a better processor than the current PS4 to handle regular and VR games. Giant Bomb controls details of this new Playstation 4. Internally it's known as The Neo. The Neo would exist alongside the current PS4 and there would be no Neo-exclusive Exclusive games. Giant Bomb reports that Sony has told developers that, so long as both systems have the same features, the Neo can run an improved version. Lots more news to know. It's time to go rapid fire. Apple updated its super thin Macbook with new processors, more battery life and rose gold color option. According to reports, a Chinese regulator Shut down iTunes Movies and iBook services. Intel will cut 12,000 jobs by mid 2017 in a restructuring initiative. And both Microsoft and Alphabet missed quarterly earnings estimates. Now you're all caught [UNKNOWN] to get your daily dose of [UNKNOWN] check out CNET.com/update [UNKNOWN] hit up CNET.com/radar. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, signing off. [BLANK_AUDIO]

